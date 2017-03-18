What is the secret to true contentment? Billy Graham has a word of hope for 'life-long sufferers'

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

How can people be truly happy and content in their lives? Some of the richest, most powerful people in this world are some of the unhappiest, which means money and fame do not guarantee contentment.

But what does? World-renowned evangelist Billy Graham answered that true contentment comes from God. He wrote on his website that Christians might be treated "as sheep in the midst of wolves," and they might be arrested, scourged, or robbed of their rights and freedom. Their loved ones might even turn on them and persecute them, too.

Yet still, these "life-long sufferers" are some of the happiest Christians Graham has met in his lifetime. "Thousands of Christians have learned the secret of contentment and joy in trial," he said. "They have had every reason to sigh and complain, being denied so many privileges and pleasures that they see others enjoy, yet they have found greater cause for gratitude and joy than many who are prosperous, vigorous, and strong."

Graham explained that these Christians were able to maintain the spirit of joy in the hour of trial because they have God on their side. "In circumstances that would have felled most men, they have so completely risen above them that they actually have used the circumstances to serve and glorify Christ," he said.

Meanwhile, Graham also has some thoughts concerning happiness. He earlier said that people cannot find happiness, because it is not something that people discover after constant and relentless searching.

Graham believes that Christians should "seek ye first the kingdom of God, and His righteousness," and everything else will follow.

"The 'things' He spoke of were the things that make us feel happy and secure — food, drink, clothes, shelter. He told us not to make these the chief goal of our lives but to 'seek the kingdom' and these needs would be automatically supplied," he explained. "There, if we will take it, is the secret of happiness."