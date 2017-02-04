What Is The Most Important Commandment From God? Jordin Sparks Weighs In

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Jordin Sparks

"No Air" singer Jordin Sparks, who shot to fame after joining the singing competition "American Idol," is once again reflecting on the lessons she has learned from the Bible and sharing it to her millions of fans.

On her Instagram page (@jordinsparks), the singer posted a photo about "The Most Important Commandment." Included in the photo is the passage from Mark 12:28-31.

It reads, "One of the teachers of religious law was standing there listening to the debate. He realised that Jesus had answered well, so he asked, 'Of all the commandments, which is the most important?' Jesus replied, 'The most important commandment is this: Listen, o Israel! The Lord our God is the one and only Lord. And you must love the Lord your God with all your heart, all your soul, all your mind, and all your strength.'"

As for the second most important commandment, Sparks quoted the Bible in saying, "Love your neighbour as yourself."

Beside the photo, Sparks shared the lyrics to "Human," which is sung by Christian singer Natalie Grant. Parts of the lyrics go: "We are marked with His image and we are scarred with indifference. Maybe now we should listen, hear the cry of God's children."

Earlier, Sparks told her fans just how much she loves the Bible and how she relies on it for day-to-day application. She gushed that there's "so much wisdom" in God's Word, and she urged her followers to read it.

Sparks thanked her parents and grandparents for inculcating in her a deep love for the Bible. "I remember seeing my parents & grandparents' Bibles marked up like this when I was younger," she wrote. "I've only had this Bible for a little less than a year & I look at the pages of mine now & I understand. These are so much more than words."