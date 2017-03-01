What I Learned From A Weekend Spent Talking About Sex

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Last weekend the Christian discipleship charity The Navigators hosted 'Sex.Life', a student conference based in Blackpool, England, exploring Christian faith and sexuality in an ever-evolving culture.

'It's stating the obvious to say that our culture is preoccupied by sex,' the conference description writes, going on to ask: 'Are you getting enough? Have the promises of the Sexual Revolution actually delivered the life and freedom that they promised?

'Maybe there is another story, one that offers a more profound understanding of sex, sexuality, fulfilment and contentment.'

I was at the conference, which was an honest, thoughtful, profound wrestling with issues ranging from marriage and singleness to pornography, friendship and the human longing for meaning. Here are four things I learned.

Searching for God

The conference headline speaker, Lawrence Koo, spoke about the human longing for sexuality, which is ultimately, he said, the search for the divine. He shared the famous quote often ascribed to GK Chesterton:

'Every time a man knocks on a brothel door, he is really searching for God.'

Every human being, whether single or in a relationship, has an inner longing that can only be fulfilled by God. Sex in marriage, Koo said, points to 'the great mystery' of 'Christ and the Church' (Ephesians 5). In this way, sex is more than some give it credit for – not simply a bodily exchange or a means of procreation, but a union that points to the transcendent, the union of God and humankind. 'Do we imagine sex as this beautiful, holy thing?' Koo asked.

Simultaneously though, it means that sex is not everything. The 'gospel of sex' is that sex points to Jesus, and so sex is not the ultimate goal. The single and celibate can still be just as fully human and complete as those who are married, because it is only Jesus that can bring true wholeness.

The fast-food gospel

Koo suggested that many find themselves torn between two visions of sexuality. Traditional Christianity often seems to promote a 'starvation diet gospel' of sex, where sexual feelings must be repressed and denied. Sex may be available in marriage, but everyone else must 'starve' themselves until they reach that point. Some will go hungry forever.

In contrast, popular culture promotes the 'fast-food diet gospel' where there are no restrictions, and all the experiences you desire are available in an instant. But like a Big Mac from the £1 saver menu, the cheap availability also undermines the value of the product. Sex is more available, but it means less.

But who chooses starvation over fast food? Negative Christian teachings about human sexuality, Koo says, mean that for many it is not a difficult choice.

We need each other

The conference emphasised the importance of community when negotiating these complex, personal issues. Many face their struggles alone, or are taught by cultures of shame to stay silent about sex. Koo, a same-sex attracted celibate man, spoke about the importance of investing in deep, loving enduring friendships through the struggles of life. One set of seminars was prefixed 'I have a friend who...' and then explored a particular struggle, with dating, pornography or a broken past, so that one could help another who has felt that struggle.

Another seminar focused on the importance of, and the struggle to have, proper friendships in a society where we prefer to avoid vulnerability and the cost of deep relationship. Many desire intimacy, but find themselves increasingly isolated.

These issues do not go away easily – they are at the heart of what it means to be human – but talking about them is a start.

The goodness of singleness

The Sex.Life weekend wasn't about the steps to finding the perfect partner, but about expanding one's vision of sex altogether. Through that, singleness is no longer seen as a curse. It is a call, not something to be dismissed with patronising sympathy. As Koo pointed out, there is no marriage in the resurrection, as Jesus explains (Matthew 22:30), because human longing has been met by a greater, deeper bond.

Lawrence spoke of the freedom he enjoys as a single man, how it enables him to serve and relate to others in a generous way. He encouraged both the single and the married to seek to give more than receive, and in that express true human sexuality and relational generosity.

The weekend effectively asked: what does it mean to be human? It answered that humanity is ultimately discovered through relationship, but that 'relationship' is something people frequently misunderstand. Often it is bigger than we realised. Sometimes it will be harder than we think. Ultimately, as something that points to the redemption of all things – it is more beautiful than we ever imagined.

