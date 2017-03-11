Life

What Christians Should Do If They Feel Like They're Losing Their Passion

Patrick Mabilog

Pexels

Passion is an amazing force that drives many of us today. It's what keeps us exerting our best effort in our jobs and thriving in our relationships. It's what energizes us in our ministry and motivates us to be a blessing to others.

But sometimes despite our great passion, we feel like we only have a very limited supply of it.

When was the last time you lost passion for your career, marriage or even your relationship with God? You didn't want to start running dry, but it just kept (or keeps) happening.

God's Word promises that passion can be revived and that we can keep running on passion instead of running on steam. Here are five things that you can start doing more today to experience greater passion once more for the things you do.

1. Seek To Do Good

Sometimes we think that doing good and being selfless can be exhausting and that being selfish is more energising. However, the opposite is the truth. Proverbs 11:25 tells us, "Whoever brings blessing will be enriched, and one who waters will himself be watered."

2. Connect To Your 'Why?'

One thing that will fan the flame of passion without fail is having a purpose. The great news is that God has made us all with a purpose and Jesus has reconciled us all into that purpose now that we are in Him. Jeremiah 29:11 says, "For I know the plans I have for you, declares the LORD, plans for welfare and not for evil, to give you a future and a hope."

3. Find Rest In Jesus

While passion can be exhilarating, we also need to have time to slow down and find rest as well. Jesus promises that rest can and will be found always at His feet. He invites us in Matthew 11:28 saying, "Come to me, all who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest."

4. Pursue A Passion For God First

Do you seek money, success, fame, significance or affirmation? We can chase that all on our own, but we are bound to discover along the way how extremely exhausting that can be. But if we seek first God's kingdom and righteousness (Matthew 6:33), all things will be added unto us including more passion.

5. Do Things For God

People can do things for family, friends, loved ones, fans, congregations or clients. But it's when we do things primarily for God's glory and honour as a form of worship that we gain more satisfaction and thus more passion for what we do. Colossians 3:23 says, "Whatever you do, work heartily, as for the Lord and not for men."

More News in Life

  • 'Do Not Fear:' 10 Bible Verses About Confidence

    Courage can be hard to find, but Scripture is constantly encouraging God's people to have confidence, not because they are great, but because their maker is. Here are 10 Bible verses about confidence.

  • cellphone

    Becoming Inhuman? How Our Cellphones Are Making Us Dumber

    What if we loved the Bible like we love our mobile phones? Our digital distraction is damaging not just to our spirituality, but our humanity. Here are three ways our mobile obsession is making us dumber, and one thing we can do about it.

