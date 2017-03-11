What Christians Should Do If They Feel Like They're Losing Their Passion

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Pexels

Passion is an amazing force that drives many of us today. It's what keeps us exerting our best effort in our jobs and thriving in our relationships. It's what energizes us in our ministry and motivates us to be a blessing to others.

But sometimes despite our great passion, we feel like we only have a very limited supply of it.

When was the last time you lost passion for your career, marriage or even your relationship with God? You didn't want to start running dry, but it just kept (or keeps) happening.

God's Word promises that passion can be revived and that we can keep running on passion instead of running on steam. Here are five things that you can start doing more today to experience greater passion once more for the things you do.

1. Seek To Do Good

Sometimes we think that doing good and being selfless can be exhausting and that being selfish is more energising. However, the opposite is the truth. Proverbs 11:25 tells us, "Whoever brings blessing will be enriched, and one who waters will himself be watered."

2. Connect To Your 'Why?'

One thing that will fan the flame of passion without fail is having a purpose. The great news is that God has made us all with a purpose and Jesus has reconciled us all into that purpose now that we are in Him. Jeremiah 29:11 says, "For I know the plans I have for you, declares the LORD, plans for welfare and not for evil, to give you a future and a hope."

3. Find Rest In Jesus

While passion can be exhilarating, we also need to have time to slow down and find rest as well. Jesus promises that rest can and will be found always at His feet. He invites us in Matthew 11:28 saying, "Come to me, all who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest."

4. Pursue A Passion For God First

Do you seek money, success, fame, significance or affirmation? We can chase that all on our own, but we are bound to discover along the way how extremely exhausting that can be. But if we seek first God's kingdom and righteousness (Matthew 6:33), all things will be added unto us including more passion.

5. Do Things For God

People can do things for family, friends, loved ones, fans, congregations or clients. But it's when we do things primarily for God's glory and honour as a form of worship that we gain more satisfaction and thus more passion for what we do. Colossians 3:23 says, "Whatever you do, work heartily, as for the Lord and not for men."