What Christians Can Learn From David's Three Mightiest Men

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Pexels

David, the man after God's own heart, was a great leader. He led several men who were also great in their own right. These men – 33, according to the Bible – were valiant men who fought well in war and were loyal to David with their lives. Today we'll talk about three of them, the three mightiest men of David.

Mighty Among The Mighty

In 2 Samuel 23 we read the short story of David's mightiest men: Josheb-Basshebeth (or Jashobeam), Eleazar, and Shammah. These three were considered the mightiest among David's band of mighty warriors because they displayed exceptional battle prowess.

But one thing that we can learn from them is the power of simply taking a stand.

Yes, taking a stand.

Advertisement

In today's world we see people being tossed and turned by the rapidly-changing tide of public opinion. Many of us are afraid to take a stand because we'll end up facing some opposition, and with it a lot of discomfort.

These men, however, didn't care about the opposition. They bravely faced their respective enemies and were honoured in a specific chapter in the greatest history book of all time, the Bible. Because they took a stand for God, their stand was remembered.

Taking A Stand

Their lives tell us that taking the right stand will always be worth it. When we take a stand, it won't be easy, but we won't go unrewarded either. Here are some things we can learn from their bravery and courage.

1. We Can Defeat More Enemies Than We Think

"Josheb-Basshebeth the Tachmonite, chief among the captains. He was called Adino the Eznite, because he had killed eight hundred men at one time." (see 2 Samuel 23:8)

Jashobeam simply defeated 800 enemies at one time. Yes, at one time. If he was a coward, he won't even defeat one. But he bravely took his stand and defeated an army by himself. Think about that.

2. Victory Comes To Those Who Don't Cower In Fear

"Eleazar the son of Dodo, the Ahohite, one of the three mighty men with David when they defied the Philistines who were gathered there for battle, and the men of Israel had retreated. He arose and attacked the Philistines until his hand was weary, and his hand stuck to the sword. The Lord brought about a great victory that day; and the people returned after him only to plunder." (see 2 Samuel 23:9-10)

Victory and honor comes to those who choose to fight the good fight. Eleazar, even though he was left alone, fought hard and saw victory by the help of God.

God fights our enemies. Let's fight alongside Him.

3. We Need To Stand Up For The Defenceless

"Shammah the son of Agee the Hararite. The Philistines had gathered together into a troop where there was a piece of ground full of lentils. So the people fled from the Philistines. But he stationed himself in the middle of the field, defended it, and killed the Philistines. So the Lord brought about a great victory." (see 2 Samuel 23:11-12)

I can't stop but think of the lentils mentioned here. Shammah, left alone by his troops, stood his ground on a field of peas, and saw God bring a great victory. Think about that.

When we defend the defenceless, we are doing a good thing in God's eyes. We are commanded to speak up for those who can't speak for themselves, even if we are left alone. We're not alone anyway; God is with us.