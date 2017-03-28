'Westworld' season 2 news: Talulah Riley promoted to series regular; showrunners discuss different approach for upcoming season

Actress Talulah Riley will have a bigger role when "Westworld" returns for its sophomore run.

Riley, who had a few short appearances in the show's first season, has been promoted to a series regular in the upcoming season 2. The actress played the greeter-host Angela in episode 2 before eventually returning at the end of the season as a different host character. As noted by Entertainment Weekly, Riley will reprise her role as Angela, whose beautiful face will continue to welcome Westworld guests. She eventually proves that she will also be one of the last faces they will ever see. This could mean that the guest massacre in the season 1 finale has only just started.

Riley's acting credits include roles in "Pride and Prejudice" (2005), "St. Trinian's" (2007), "The Boat That Rocked" (2009), and "Inception" (2010).

On Saturday, showrunners Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan were joined by the show's cast and Executive Producer Robert Patino at this year's PaleyFest to talk about the hit sci-fi series. During the panel, Nolan joked about the "Reddit factor" which led to major plot twists about the show being leaked online very early in the season. Since some viewers were able to figure out what happens next in the story back in season 1, Nolan said they are taking a different approach to season 2 to keep it from happening again.

"Reddit has already figured out the third episode twist. So, we're changing that right now," he stated. "It's annoying sometimes when people guess the twists and then blog about it, but the engagement is gratifying."

Initially set for a late 2017 release, season 2 was pushed back to a later date because of the magnitude of the project. Casey Bloys, HBO's programming president, previously said the series may not be back on air until 2018. "My suspicion is sometime in 2018 because of how big the world is and what goes into shooting it," he explained. ". . . I don't have a date exactly . . . but my guess is sometime in '18."

The second season of "Westworld" is expected to premiere next year on HBO.