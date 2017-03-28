'Westworld' season 2 news: Talulah Riley promoted to series regular; showrunners discuss different approach for upcoming season
Actress Talulah Riley will have a bigger role when "Westworld" returns for its sophomore run.
Riley, who had a few short appearances in the show's first season, has been promoted to a series regular in the upcoming season 2. The actress played the greeter-host Angela in episode 2 before eventually returning at the end of the season as a different host character. As noted by Entertainment Weekly, Riley will reprise her role as Angela, whose beautiful face will continue to welcome Westworld guests. She eventually proves that she will also be one of the last faces they will ever see. This could mean that the guest massacre in the season 1 finale has only just started.
Riley's acting credits include roles in "Pride and Prejudice" (2005), "St. Trinian's" (2007), "The Boat That Rocked" (2009), and "Inception" (2010).
On Saturday, showrunners Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan were joined by the show's cast and Executive Producer Robert Patino at this year's PaleyFest to talk about the hit sci-fi series. During the panel, Nolan joked about the "Reddit factor" which led to major plot twists about the show being leaked online very early in the season. Since some viewers were able to figure out what happens next in the story back in season 1, Nolan said they are taking a different approach to season 2 to keep it from happening again.
"Reddit has already figured out the third episode twist. So, we're changing that right now," he stated. "It's annoying sometimes when people guess the twists and then blog about it, but the engagement is gratifying."
Initially set for a late 2017 release, season 2 was pushed back to a later date because of the magnitude of the project. Casey Bloys, HBO's programming president, previously said the series may not be back on air until 2018. "My suspicion is sometime in 2018 because of how big the world is and what goes into shooting it," he explained. ". . . I don't have a date exactly . . . but my guess is sometime in '18."
The second season of "Westworld" is expected to premiere next year on HBO.
-
'O love that wilt not let me go': How a blind pastor produced a work of genius
'O love that wilt not let me go' was written by George Matheson (1842-1906), and its powerful meditation on the power of God in the life of the believer never fail to move.
-
Mark Burnett and Roma Downey producing new faith-based TV series called 'Messiah'
Christian couple Mark Burnett and Roma Downey are planning to produce a religious drama series called "Messiah" for Netflix.
- Why did Jesus refuse to drink the wine mixed with gall?
- 6 ways to read the Bible for all it's worth
- 'We used to worship in fear': The Islamic extremist who converted to Christ
- 'The Shack', cosmic child abuse and 'Lies We Believe About God'
- Collateral damage: how factional fighting in the Church damages us all
- #PrayForLondon is the latest #PrayFor hashtag to trend. Sadly, there have been many others
- 6 Scripture verses about the heart – and why they don't mean what you think
- Study shows 'religious' countries are worse at science. What does this really tell us?
- 5 truths to cling to in the midst of uncertainty
- ISIS burns 3 women alive for refusing order to execute civilians caught fleeing Mosul
- What is the battle for Mosul about and why does it matter?
- Protest planned for 12-year-old Christian girl found murdered, possibly raped
- Displaced Christians in Iraq just months from running out of aid
- 'We used to worship in fear': The Islamic extremist who converted to Christ
- 'It's night and day': Churches in atheist Cuba see evangelical resurgence after decades of restriction