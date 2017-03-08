'Wentworth' Season 5 Release Date, Cast News: Kaz Becomes New Top Dog; Liam Hemsworth Rumored to Join Cast

Foxtel has finally announced the release date for "Wentworth" season 5. Along with this exciting news, a new teaser has been released and it shows how intense the upcoming season is going to be. The death of a main character in the previous season is said to open the door for new people in the story.

The season 4 finale of "Wentworth" shocked the viewers as Bea Smith (Danielle Cormack) had unexpectedly met her demise at the hands of Joan Ferguson (Pamela Rabe), who stabbed her violently several times. In the latest season 5 teaser, Allie Novak (Kate Jenkinson) is seen in tears, offering flowers to what looked like the grave of Bea, her lesbian lover. It also looks like she is hellbent on avenging Bea's death, and even has many inmates of the Wentworth Correctional Centre to back her up.

Bea used to be the prison's top dog. However, now that she's dead, someone else is bound to replace her. It's not going to be her killer though. Rumors say that it's going to be Kaz Proctor (Tammy MacIntosh), one of Bea's loyal allies. Kaz has always admired Bea, and she's a tough one as well, being a member of the vigilante group Red Right Hand.

There are also rumors going around that the award-winning Australian drama will soon be welcoming a new face to the show. Actor Liam Hemsworth is said to enter next season, to fill in the dead main character's shoes. While there has yet to be any confirmation from the show, the network, or the actor regarding the casting rumor, International Business Times reported that he will be joining the cast as a strict prison warden who will help Allie get revenge for Bea.

"Wenthworth" is the longest-running Australian drama on Foxtel. Season 5 premieres on Tuesday, April 4, at 8:30 p.m. AEST on Showcase. It can also be streamed via Foxtel Play.