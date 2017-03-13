UK

Bill To Decriminalise Abortions Passes First Stage
WATCH: Archbishop Of Canterbury On How Christians Can Share Their Faith
Pope Francis: Is He A Saint Or A Sinner?
Christian Group Claims BBC Is Trying Covertly To Islamise The UK, Petition Gains Support
Why I'm Happy To Sing Bad Christian Music
Pope Francis May Be 'Backsliding' On Paedophile Crackdown
Controversial Pro-Palestinian Vicar Stephen Sizer To Be Allowed To Preach At Easter
Nicola Sturgeon Demands New Independence Referendum For Scotland
Black Southern Baptist Leader Urges Reconciliation Between Russell Moore And His Critics
Women Bishops And Bishop Philip North: What Does 'Mutual Flourishing' Actually Mean?

WATCH: Archbishop Of Canterbury On How Christians Can Share Their Faith

Joseph Hartropp

 

The new series from the Church of England is designed to help Christians share their faith.Church of England/ Vimeo

The Archbishop of Canterbury is launching a new training series aimed at helping Christians share their faith with others.

In a new trailer for the material, the Archbishop is featured in conversation with Liz Adekunle, the Archdeacon of Hackney, Rachel Gardner, youth worker and founder of the Romance Academy and Stephen Cottrell, the Bishop of Chelmsford.

Adenkule says: 'It's about saying I have this great thing in my life and I'm gonna promote it.'

Bishop Cottrell describes one encounter: 'A young woman standing next to me looks at me and says, 'Are you a priest?' I said, 'God is right for me, God is not a set of ideas. I'm a Christian cause I want to change the world.'

Advertisement

Gardner enthuses: 'If you wanna give your life to something, this is the best.'

The Archbishop of Canterbury helping Christians to share their faith from Thy Kingdom Come on Vimeo.

She adds: 'It's not the big stories of 'I prayed in Tesco and the whole of the fruit aisle became Christians, but the best stories which is...I just didn't...I had a chat.'

Welby emphasises the everyday, simple and non-threatening way of evangelism: 'You love people, you welcome people, you talk a bit. Name drop Jesus you don't actually have to yell, "I just really want you to know that Jesus loves you," at the top of your voice in a silent aeroplane.'

He concludes: 'We exist to show the world that Jesus is the Son of God. That really matters.'

The series will be available for download and use in churches from March 20 and is part of Thy Kingdom Come – the global 'wave of prayer' between Ascension and Pentecost (May 25 to June 4, 2017).

More News in UK
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
Related news
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY