WATCH: Archbishop Of Canterbury On How Christians Can Share Their Faith

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The new series from the Church of England is designed to help Christians share their faith. Church of England/ Vimeo

The Archbishop of Canterbury is launching a new training series aimed at helping Christians share their faith with others.

In a new trailer for the material, the Archbishop is featured in conversation with Liz Adekunle, the Archdeacon of Hackney, Rachel Gardner, youth worker and founder of the Romance Academy and Stephen Cottrell, the Bishop of Chelmsford.

Adenkule says: 'It's about saying I have this great thing in my life and I'm gonna promote it.'

Bishop Cottrell describes one encounter: 'A young woman standing next to me looks at me and says, 'Are you a priest?' I said, 'God is right for me, God is not a set of ideas. I'm a Christian cause I want to change the world.'

Advertisement

Gardner enthuses: 'If you wanna give your life to something, this is the best.'

She adds: 'It's not the big stories of 'I prayed in Tesco and the whole of the fruit aisle became Christians, but the best stories which is...I just didn't...I had a chat.'

Welby emphasises the everyday, simple and non-threatening way of evangelism: 'You love people, you welcome people, you talk a bit. Name drop Jesus you don't actually have to yell, "I just really want you to know that Jesus loves you," at the top of your voice in a silent aeroplane.'

He concludes: 'We exist to show the world that Jesus is the Son of God. That really matters.'

The series will be available for download and use in churches from March 20 and is part of Thy Kingdom Come – the global 'wave of prayer' between Ascension and Pentecost (May 25 to June 4, 2017).