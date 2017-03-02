Walk Where Jesus Walked: The One Place Every Christian Should Visit

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The Holy City of Jerusalem Reuters

In the Islamic world it is held that every Muslim, from whatever background should find the time and the resources to make a pilgrimage to Mecca on at least one occasion in their lives.

There is no such 'rule' in any denomination of Christianity, though Pope Benedict once said that every Christian should visit Bethlehem, the birthplace of Jesus.

Orthodox Christian nuns take part in a procession along the Via Dolorosa in Jerusalem's Old City. Ammar Awad/Reuters

Some believers avoid a visit to Israel and Palestine because the region is constantly dripping with politics if not conflict, and some, for better or worse, do not want to disturb the images they have developed at home of the great Gospel stories.

And yet, any visit to the Holy Land surely only enhances the reality – including the geographical reality – of the Gospels.

Wander down from the top of the Mount of Olives, past the Garden of Gethsemane and up into what is now the Muslim quarter of the Old City, and you can well see why and how Jesus retreated, with relative ease, to the Garden on Maundy Thursday and other occasions.

Meditate at the simple, medieval church of St. Anne and the adjacent Pools of Bethesda where even atheist historians and archaeologists accept Jesus walked (Christians believe he healed the layabout - 'take up your mat and walk' - here), and you find yourself at one of the most authentic Christian sites on earth.

The Church of the Holy Sepulchre in the Old City of Jerusalem. Reuters

Wind your way on up the Via Dolorosa to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, through the souks and on past loud and sometimes angry bartering for everything from herbs to offal, and you can, perhaps, capture something of the atmosphere of the city 2000 years ago.

Sunset over a calm Sea of Galilee. Reuters

Get out of the city on a bus north to Galilee and walk through the lush, beautiful countryside, stopping to swim in the still, warm Lake where Jesus preached and you can see why the Lord found some peace, sought out his disciples and returned to them in this stunning part of the world.

Travel from Nazareth in the north to Bethlehem in what is now the Occupied West Bank and you can see how the Holy Family could have taken this troubled 70 mile journey on a donkey over four or five days, in a trip more plausible, dare it be said, than the magical 'night flight' of the Islamic Prophet Mohammed from Mecca to Jerusalem.

Bethlehem and Jerusalem, the twin cities of the Holy Land, are themselves only seven miles apart.

Indeed, such is the reality of a region that is not much bigger than Wales that you can without great difficulty picture Jesus criss-crossing the terrain as he conducted his all too brief ministry before his Passion, Crucifixion and Resurrection in the city over which he once wept.

