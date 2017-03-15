'Vikings' Season 5 Spoilers: Star Clive Standen Teases Rollo's 'Explosive' Comeback
Viewers will see a completely different side of Rollo (Clive Standen) when "Vikings" returns for its fifth season.
In the show's fourth season, lead character Ragnar (Travis Fimmel) died with several episodes still left in the show. While it was something that viewers already expected, Ragnar's death happened quickly and without compromise. The major plot twist set the series off to a new direction, shifting the narrative focus to Ragnar's sons and everything he left behind. One of the highlights last season was the return of Ragnar's brother Rollo to Normandy, far from his family and the chaos that surrounds them.
Standen recently caught up with TV Guide and he revealed new details about Rollo's upcoming journey. The actor hinted that Rollo will have taken more steps away from his violent Viking roots when the show returns.
"Nearly every season, [creator] Michael Hirst has allowed me to reinvent this man, and Season 5 is no different," Standen explained. "I think when he comes back, all bets are off ... You'll see a very different Rollo."
If there's one thing the old and new Rollo have in common with each other, it would be the contentious relationship with his family and friends back at home. When he crosses paths with them again, Standen teases that it will be an event that fans shouldn't miss. "It's going to be explosive," the actor added, "but not in the ways that you'd expect."
Many doubted if Standen would be reprising his role as Rollo after it was announced that he will be joining the NBC series "Taken" as the lead star. However, the actor's new statement is enough to solidify the idea that he will be returning next season, possibly in a bigger role than ever before.
The fifth season of "Vikings" is expected to premiere later this year on History.
