Vikings season 5 spoilers: showdown between Lagertha and Harald in fight for the throne
"Vikings" season 5 is set to return to our screens some time this year and the thing we can't wait to find out is who will emerge the winner in the great power struggle in the wake of Ragnar's departure.
Ragnar's end was a big part of "Vikings" season 4, which only just wrapped up last month. Yet fans are already counting down until the historical drama airs once again on the History channel.
And lots of theories are swirling as to what we can expect. Show creator Michael Hirst has already offered a glimpse of what's in store.
Speaking to Variety, he emphasized how high the stakes are in the power struggle as the Vikings are fighting for vast lands.
He teased that the question for the Vikings is where to go after establishing themselves over much of England.
"These people are playing for possession of the known world," Hirst told Variety. "It's not like a little local fight — these are huge territories. The Great Army has conquered a huge part of England. How do we behave now? That's what Season 5 opens with."
History has already teased Harald in a position of power as a short promo for the new season showed him with a crown on his head.
But the power-hungry Lagertha, played by Katheryn Winnick, might have other ideas and fight him for control. She's had her eye on the throne for some time, but Harald is not likely to give it up without a fight.
IBTimes speculates that if the expected showdown between the two does come to pass, it's likely Harald will come out on top.
But still, if there is a battle between the two, it should make for some really gripping episodes if nothing else.
The preview of season 5 also showed what appeared to be Floki discovering Iceland as he's seen washing up on the shore of a strange land after a storm, which ties in with the historical records of a real-life person called HrafnaFlóki Vilgerðarson, who is written down as the first Norseman to step foot on Iceland.
Then, as we know, there's the exciting addition of Jonathan Rhys Meyers as a warrior bishop called Heahmund. We saw a little of him in the season 4 finale and it will be interesting to see how the character plays into the plot and influences the various characters.
"Vikings" season 5 is expected back on screens in November although History has not yet confirmed an exact premiere date.
-
Pope Francis' Christmas Message Calls For End To War
Pope Francis used his Christmas blessing to call for an end to fighting in Syria and the Holy Land.
-
Pope Francis: Christmas Has Been 'Taken Hostage'
Pope Francis said on Saturday that Christmas had been "taken hostage" by dazzling materialism that puts God in the shadows and blinds many to the needs of the hungry, the migrants and the war weary.
- Five Evangelical Pastors Who Back Gay Marriage
- Does It Make Sense To Believe Saints Can Work Miracles?
- 5 UK Pilgrim Sites Christians Should Visit
- 'The Divine One'? 8 Reasons Michelangelo Is The Greatest Christian Artist Of All Time
- Transgender CofE Priest Sparks Anger From Top BBC Presenter Dame Jenni Murray
- Pope Francis Asks: Do You Read The Bible As Much As You Check Your Phone?
- Churches Should Be 'More Conscious' Of The Effects Of Christian Teachings On Lesbian And Gay People
- Bishop Explains How Her 'Extraordinary' Experience Of The Love Of God Inspired Her
- Pop Star Jahméne Douglas Says Only His Christian Faith Is Stopping Him From Killing Himself
- U.N. Taken To Task For Its Failure To Address 'Historical Atrocities' Being Committed By ISIS On Christians
- Christians Face More Threats As ISIS Forms Alliance With Al-Qaeda In Libya; More Terror Attacks Feared
- Door Is 'Opening For The Gospel' In The Ruins Of Aleppo
- Egypt's Catholic Church Praises 'Ordinary Muslims' Helping Coptic Christians Fleeing ISIS
- Egyptian Authorities Fail To Protect Egypt's Coptic Christians, Says Amnesty
- Martyred Oscar Romero Considered For Canonisation, Church Says