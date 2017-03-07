Vikings season 5 spoilers: showdown between Lagertha and Harald in fight for the throne

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

"Vikings" season 5 is set to return to our screens some time this year and the thing we can't wait to find out is who will emerge the winner in the great power struggle in the wake of Ragnar's departure.

Ragnar's end was a big part of "Vikings" season 4, which only just wrapped up last month. Yet fans are already counting down until the historical drama airs once again on the History channel.

And lots of theories are swirling as to what we can expect. Show creator Michael Hirst has already offered a glimpse of what's in store.

Speaking to Variety, he emphasized how high the stakes are in the power struggle as the Vikings are fighting for vast lands.

He teased that the question for the Vikings is where to go after establishing themselves over much of England.

"These people are playing for possession of the known world," Hirst told Variety. "It's not like a little local fight — these are huge territories. The Great Army has conquered a huge part of England. How do we behave now? That's what Season 5 opens with."

History has already teased Harald in a position of power as a short promo for the new season showed him with a crown on his head.

But the power-hungry Lagertha, played by Katheryn Winnick, might have other ideas and fight him for control. She's had her eye on the throne for some time, but Harald is not likely to give it up without a fight.

IBTimes speculates that if the expected showdown between the two does come to pass, it's likely Harald will come out on top.

But still, if there is a battle between the two, it should make for some really gripping episodes if nothing else.

The preview of season 5 also showed what appeared to be Floki discovering Iceland as he's seen washing up on the shore of a strange land after a storm, which ties in with the historical records of a real-life person called Hrafna­Flóki Vilgerðarson, who is written down as the first Norseman to step foot on Iceland.

Then, as we know, there's the exciting addition of Jonathan Rhys Meyers as a warrior bishop called Heahmund. We saw a little of him in the season 4 finale and it will be interesting to see how the character plays into the plot and influences the various characters.

"Vikings" season 5 is expected back on screens in November although History has not yet confirmed an exact premiere date.