'Vikings' Season 5 Spoilers: Next Season to Show Rivalry Among Lothbrok Sons, New Enemies, and More Deaths
"Vikings" season 4 recently concluded in February, but new rumors and revelations have gotten the fans hyped for season 5. The next season will be filled with more action, drama, death, and thrilling events that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.
Season 4 ended with several character deaths, including Sigurd's (David Lindström), which will pave the way for more conflicts in the next season. According to Mobi Picker, Ivar (Alex Høgh Andersen) will be the main focus next season. With his murder of his older brother Sigurd, he will face conflicts with the rest of the Lothbrok sons. Although Ivar is said to express regret over killing his brother, the death of Sigurd will push them to go against one another. Show creator Michael Hirst has already confirmed this.
Season 5 will reportedly open with Sigurd's funeral. The Lothbrok sons are going to lead separate paths with Ubbe (Jordan Patrick Smith), Hvitserr (Marco Ilsø), and Ivar staying put to try to control their father's army, and with Bjorn (Alexander Ludwig) leaving for the Mediterranean. Also, they will end up fighting each other when one of them tries to claim the throne of their late father, Ragnar (Travis Fimmel).
In addition to more character deaths, there are rumors that Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick) will meet her end in the next season. Actor Alex Høgh Andersen, who plays Ivar on the show, recently told Entertainment Tonight that his character is likely to get revenge on Lagertha over his mother's death.
"He will never forget that," Andersen said. "She's the one woman who ever loved him, so he will never, ever be able to settle down with Lagertha alive," he added.
Viewers also got their first look at a new important character, Bishop Heahmun (Jonathan Rhys Meyers), during the season 4 finale. He is a warrior bishop who will pose as a threat to the Vikings. Show creator Hirst previously spoke to Variety regarding the new character.
"I knew that I needed a big new Saxon hero, a new warrior, someone who could potentially stand up to the vikings, and I found out about these warrior bishops who were real people — Heahmund was a real person," he told the publication. "They were the precursors of the Knights Templar. They were very clever, very well-educated, but they were warriors, they would go into battle against spiritual opponents, like pagans," he added.
Heahmund is said to be one of the biggest enemies that the Vikings will be facing next season. In the season 5 trailer released shortly after the season 4 finale, Heahmund is seen attacking Ubbe.
Rumors say that season 5 will premiere in November this year.
