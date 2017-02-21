Vikings season 5 spoilers: New season premiere may land November with Ivar-Heahmund showdown
Much blood has been shed up to now in the hit TV show Vikings and it looks like there will be plenty more when it returns to the small screen for season 5.
Ivar is coming to terms with the death of his brother, even though he was responsible for it, but it doesn't look like he's finished with killing just yet as another opponent looms on the horizon.
This time, it's in the form of Heahmund, a warrior bishop with a dislike for Vikings. The character, played by Heahmund, certainly isn't shy about trading blows either and is more than ready to enter the fray if necessary.
Show creator Michael Hirst is certainly excited about all that the new season has to offer and in particular about character of Ivar, who has the very large shoes of Ragnar to fill.
Hirst teased to Rotten Tomatoes that Ivar is certainly going to shake the show up a little and will be more than a match for his iconic father.
"If you thought that Ragnar was great and astonishing, you will certainly see that his son Ivar matches up to him and is also a completely astonishing figure," Hirst said.
Hirst also revealed to Variety that the idea of the warrior bishop is very much anchored in real Viking history, being the forerunners to the Knights Templar. Far from being simply religious leaders, these were men ready to fight in a very literal sense for what they believed.
He also revealed another plot twist involving lands promised to Ragnar's sons by the late King of Wessex, Ecbert, which aren't all they are cracked up to be.
Asked if that could pose problems for the Vikings, Hirst was clear: "That's huge. That will definitely come into play."
And from the look of the last few episodes in season 4, fans can expect a lot more conflict next season between Ivar and Bjorn Ironside in the power vacuum.
"Viking society is all about winning and being famous, and it's very aggressive and ambitious, so you kind of know they're going to be in conflict with each other," Hirst told Variety.
So, plenty to look forward to in season 5 when it airs. History hasn't yet confirmed the air date for the next season but we know it's definitely some time in 2017, thanks to a confirmation update from Alex Høgh Ansersen on Instagram.
IBTimes Australia is taking an educated guess that it will be some time in November as the break in the History series tends to average nine months.
And it's likely the season will be split into two again like season 4. One thing's for sure, we can't wait for it to return.
-
Pope Francis' Christmas Message Calls For End To War
Pope Francis used his Christmas blessing to call for an end to fighting in Syria and the Holy Land.
-
Pope Francis: Christmas Has Been 'Taken Hostage'
Pope Francis said on Saturday that Christmas had been "taken hostage" by dazzling materialism that puts God in the shadows and blinds many to the needs of the hungry, the migrants and the war weary.
- The Mystery Of Millennials: They Aren't Who You Think They Are
- Sunday Swimming Row In Scotland Makes A Splash
- Rome's Catholics And Jews Unite In Art Exhibition Celebrating Ancient Biblical Symbol
- 'Chariots Of Fire' Star Eric Liddell: A Life Dedicated To His God
- Moonlight Star Speaks Of Abuse After Converting From Christianity To Islam
- Planning A Christian Wedding? Here Are Eight Tips
- What I Learned At Soul Survivor's #NaturallySupernatural Conference
- Not Ashamed Of The Gospel: How Paul Still Speaks To Us Today
- Fixer Upper Stars Launch New Wallpaper Range – 'They Completely Transform A Room'
- U.S. Republicans, Democrats Unite To Support Pastor Imprisoned In Turkey, Ask Turkish President To Free Him
- Pope Blasts Politicians For 'Populist Rhetoric' And 'Self-Centredness' Over Migrants
- Archbishop Of Canterbury Warns Of Crisis In South Sudan As Millions Face Starvation
- Milo Yiannopoulos Dis-Invited By Conservative Conference After Pressure From Christians
- China Arrests 4 South Korean Missionaries, Expels 32 More After Raids on Churches
- Captured ISIS Militant Freely Admits Raping 200 Women From Iraqi Minorities, Says It Was 'Normal'