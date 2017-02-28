Vikings season 5 release date, spoilers: power struggle ensues in vacuum left by Ragnar's death; Floki stumbles upon Iceland

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The last season of "Vikings" was gripping as we said goodbye to show staple Ragnar, played by Travis Fimmell, and season 5 is set to pick up on the power struggle between his sons as they battle it out for the throne.

Last season ended with the death of Sigurd at the hands of his brother Ivar the Boneless, something the latter struggles to get over. But it seems that in spite of his inner emotional struggle, he won't be put off more conflict as he throws his hat into the ring to secure ultimate power over his brothers.

While Ragnar has certainly left a big hole in the Viking world - and in the heart of fans - show creator Michael Hirst is excited about the character of Ivar.

Speaking to Rotten Tomatoes, Hirst teased that Ivar would prove himself to be more than a match for his iconic father.

"If you thought that Ragnar was great and astonishing, you will certainly see that his son Ivar matches up to him and is also a completely astonishing figure," he said.

Harald can be seen in a recently released teaser for "Vikings" season 5 wearing a crown on his head and looking rather pleased with himself.

However, Lagertha may have her own plans for the crown and do her best to put a spanner in the works for Harald.

It also shows Floki being washed up on a shore in the midst of a storm. As fans can recall, Floki is heading off on his own because of the torment he feels over the loss of so many loved ones, leaving it to the gods to do with him what they will.

Fans are speculating that the land he washes up on is Iceland, as this would tie in with the historical records of real-life historical figure Hrafna-Floki Villgeroarson, who is credited as the first Norseman to discover Iceland over a thousand years ago.

There will also be a warrior bishop called Heahmund to stir things up for the Vikings, something Hirst confirmed to Variety was also rooted in real history, as the warrior bishops were prepared to draw their swords to protect what they believed.

"Vikings" season 5 is expected to air on the History channel some time in November, although a specific release date has not yet been confirmed.