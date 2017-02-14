Vikings season 5 release date: Rollo and Floki set to return; Jonathan Rhys Meyers' character presents new threat
There have been enough battles, power struggles, tears and bloodshed to fill four seasons of the hit TV show Vikings but there's plenty more where that came from with season 5 on its way.
There was plenty teased in the promo, which points to quite a few corners being turned in the plot, although no calmer waters for the Vikings in sight just yet.
Last season saw King Aelle and King Ecbert killed off by Ragnar's sons in an act of vengeance. But a new threat to the Vikings is in town with Heahmund, played by Jonathan Rhys Meyers.
He first landed on the scene in the finale episode of season 4 and he is here to stay, as he's gunning for the Vikings and particularly, it is reported, Ivar.
Ivar, fans will recall, killed Sigurd last season.
Sigurd's burial will kick things off in episode 1 and it will be an emotional event, as the season 5 promo teases Ivar crying at his brother's funeral.
Rollo and Floki are all set to return to the show following the death of Ragnar, and for Floki it will be a time of inner struggle.
Showrunner Michael Hirst teased to Variety that Floki is a "destroyed" man following the deaths of his daughter, Ragnarand Helga. His conclusion is to turn himself over to the gods.
"Floki is going to commit himself to the gods. His previous life is over — he might as well be dead. The new season will find him submitting to the will of the gods," Hirst told Variety.
With Floki's attention on his spiritual struggles and Bjorn away on his Mediterranean mission, Hirst teased a possible power struggle between Ivar, Hvitserk and Ubbe.
"They split up into different camps," he told Variety.
He added that there was enough material for at least another two seasons of the hit History channel show, although the air date for season 5 still has not been confirmed.
-
Pope Francis' Christmas Message Calls For End To War
Pope Francis used his Christmas blessing to call for an end to fighting in Syria and the Holy Land.
-
Pope Francis: Christmas Has Been 'Taken Hostage'
Pope Francis said on Saturday that Christmas had been "taken hostage" by dazzling materialism that puts God in the shadows and blinds many to the needs of the hungry, the migrants and the war weary.
- From Forcing Lovers To Marry To Beheading Teddy Bears - The Countries That Hate Valentine's Day
- When Is Shrove Tuesday 2017? Pancake Day Is Approaching
- 5 Ways You Can Support Your Church Leader's Marriage
- Israel's 'Loaves And Fishes' Church Reopens 20 Months After Attack By Jewish Extremists
- How To Really Help The Poor
- To Go To Church, Or To Not Go To Church: 3 Reasons Why Committing To Church Is Important
- 5 Bible Verses To Help Kickstart Your Day Every Day
- 'Living Biblically' Could Be Great TV, But The True Challenge Is Bigger Than We Think
- Fifty Shades Darker: 'I Saw This So You Don't Have To'
- Jesus Gives Life Back To Woman Who Drowned In Icy River While Escaping Labour Camp In North Korea
- Christian Man Dies After Being Forced To Spend Night In Cold Pond For Refusing To Deny Christ
- Shut-Down Indonesian Church Told It Can Reopen - If It Shares Land With A Mosque
- 'Tragedy Of Our Times': UK Government Urged To Protect World's 250,000 Child Soliders
- Marco Rubio Attacks Chinese Government For Crackdown On Religious Freedom
- Israel's 'Loaves And Fishes' Church Reopens 20 Months After Attack By Jewish Extremists