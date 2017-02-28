Victoria's Secret Lingerie Model Adriana Lima Reveals She Carries A Bible To Shows And Believes In 'Angels'

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Model Adriana Lima at the Cannes international film festival in 2015. She has said she believes in 'angels' and 'spirits'. Wikipedia

She is a lingerie model recognised by the chain Victoria's Secret as its longest running 'angel'.

And now Brazilian-born Adriana Lima, 35, has revealed that she is still a regular churchgoer who always brings a Bible to read backstage before shows.

Lima, the March cover girl for the magazine Ocean Drive who has been an 'angel' for 17 years, said she believes in another kind of angels, and in 'spirits'.

'The church is in me — I always connect,' said the model. 'If you're connected with the divine and always have pure intentions with everything you're doing, you're protected by the angels. I'm very spiritual. I believe in nature, I believe in energy, I believe in spirits.'

Lima, one of the most sought-after models in the fashion industry who earns a reported $10.5 million a year, outlined how she also believes in aliens. 'I don't picture them as, like, coming to get me or abducting humans,' she explained. 'I imagine they maybe look like us but with a higher intelligence and connection to the universe.'

Advertisement

The model, raised as a Catholic who went to Mass every Sunday, added: 'My goal is to do the fashion show till I'm 40, at least...Or [as long as] gravity is on my side.'

In 2006, Lima, who once wanted to be a nun, told GQ magazine: 'Sex is for after marriage. [Men] have to respect that this is my choice. If there's no respect, that means they don't want me.' She is married with two daughters.