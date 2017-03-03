Vicar Caught In Church Chair Controversy

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

This children's furniture set was installed in the 12th century Lady Chapel of St Mary the Virgin Church, but soon became a source of controversy.

A vicar has found herself at the centre of controversy over the installing of a children's table and chairs in a 12th century church.

Rev Lynda Klismas, who leads St Mary the Virgin Church in Bedfordshire placed the children's furniture in the Lady Chapel of her church, in a bid to keep youngsters entertained during services. The move was protested by Kevin Sims, 67, a 20-year attendee of the church who took issue with the aesthetic of the furniture and the process through which it was sanctioned.

Sims has now lodged a formal complaint of clergy misconduct with the St Albans diocese.

Adjustments to the church must be taken to its faculty jurisdiction.

Sims contests that the coloured plastic set is unbefitting of its environment, and that there aren't enough children to justify it.

A fellow churchgoer told The Telegraph: 'I have never heard so much ridiculous fuss about a tiny little table and chairs. It's lovely to see young children welcomed into the church and given a place to sit quietly and play.'

Sims is keen to stress however, that the furniture is not the issue. 'If nothing is done it means effectively anyone could change anything', he said.

Sims told Christian Today: 'Reaction to the breaking news so far is that this is a lot of fuss over nothing but, as I say, it is not the children's furniture per se I am against, it is the manner in which the decision was made to allow it.'

Sims says he has been 'pilloried on social media' since the story was broken, but that it should have been swiftly dealt with by church authorities when the issue arose in November.

He told Christian Today: 'St Mary's church in Maulden has been a significant part of my life and

that of my family for well over twenty years but I have now been forced to sever my links with it.'

When asked, Klismas said she could comment not comment on the controversy. A spokesman for St Albans diocese said: 'The complaint will be heard in accordance with standard procedure and will be confidential until the matter is concluded.'