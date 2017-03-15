Entertainment

'Uncharted 4' News: Naughty Dog Unveils New Multiplayer DLC Today

Sheanne Aguila

"Uncharted 4: A Thief's End" screenshotNaughty Dog

Naughty Dog will be giving players a look at the next piece of multiplayer downloadable content (DLC) for "Uncharted 4: A Thief's End" today, March 15.

In an official blog post, the developer announced that the multiplayer DLC will be released soon and more details about it will be revealed during a livestream scheduled later today. Players are advised to tune in to Naughty Dog's official Twitch stream at 11 a.m. PDT/ 2 p.m. EDT/ 6 p.m. GMT to see the studio's plans, along with the DLC's new weapons, cosmetic items and more.

Aside from giving an overview of the upcoming update, representatives from Naughty Dog will also be answering questions from fans. YouTuber/Gamer Sancho West will be a special guest during the stream.

"This upcoming update is the latest milestone in our 'Uncharted 4' Multiplayer roadmap, which began shortly after the game's launch and has introduced new maps, modes, customization items, and more — all as free updates to the game. And we're not done yet — our Spring DLC drop is still to come," said the developer in a press release.

Naughty Dog's announcement about future updates is no surprise since they already outlined a DLC roadmap prior to the game's launch last year.

Advertisement

In other news, "Uncharted 4" could be heading to PC soon. Sony brought its PlayStation Now game streaming service to the PC last year, allowing users to play a selection of PlayStation 3 games on their computer. The deal will get even sweeter after Sony recently confirmed that modern PlayStation 4 titles will also be playable on the PC later this year.

According to the company, a private test with PS4 games on PS Now is scheduled to start in the coming weeks. Active PS Now subscribers are encouraged to keep checking their email in case they are invited to join the test. While there's no word yet on which games will be included, "Uncharted 4" is expected to be part of the lineup since the original "Uncharted" is already in the service.

Developed by Naughty Dog and published by Sony Computer Entertainment, "Uncharted 4: A Thief's End" is exclusively available for PlayStation 4.

