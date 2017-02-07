TV Land Show 'Teachers' Mocks Christians, Gets Criticised By One Million Moms

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

A scene from the TV Land show 'Teachers.' (Facebook/Teachers on TV Land)

The Christian watchdog group One Million Moms is appalled by the TV Land show "Teachers," calling it a "vile" programme that continuously attacks Christianity and sends the wrong message to young viewers.

The group says teaching is an honourable profession, although it is oftentimes a thankless job. But instead of supporting and encouraging educators, the show is belittling and mocking them. What's worse, the show depicts Christianity in a negative light.

"TV Land has crossed the line by belittling the Christian faith with foul jokes. Everyone knows that the entertainment industry desensitizes viewers, especially impressionable young minds," the group wrote on its website.

In one scene, Jesus appears when a teacher is apparently choked to death by another teacher. Jesus tells the victimised teacher to change the way she lives as he brings her back to life. But instead of feeling grateful, the teacher complains that a man is bossing her about what to do with her life. "This is a sacrilegious portrayal of Jesus, and mocks Christianity," One Million Moms says.

"Teachers" also uses crude dialogue and offensive gestures at schools. Teachers are incredibly cruel to young children, and even use sexual innuendos every chance they get, the group points out.

It says even the commercials in the show are not fit to be seen and heard by children as they carry "inappropriate content."

"The vulgar advertisements for 'Teachers' are airing during shows such as the 'Andy Griffith Show' and other family-friendly programs," the group says. "The previews alone are disgusting, and that is extremely disturbing since it involves a young cast. If the promos are this bad, then obviously the show is not suitable for TV."

Earlier, the group scored a victory after Nature Made, a line of vitamins and nutritional supplements, pulled its advertisements from the show.

"We were not aware that our ads would run during the show Teachers nor did we intentionally sponsor this show," Nature Made said in a statement. "We have pulled all Nature Made ads from the Teachers airing time period. We hope this action will help to alleviate your concerns. Thank you for your support and commitment to Nature Made."