Trade Ashes for Beauty By Doing This

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Pixabay

Many of us can honestly admit that our lives are in ruins. We look at ourselves and see our mistakes, our shortcomings, our limitations and the things we cannot do. Some of us look at ourselves and see wrong choices, mishaps, and a host of other things we are ashamed of.

In short, we see regrets. We're like sticks of wood that have been burned out and are now ashes – burned up, unusable, worthless, dirty, and worth discarding. Do you feel like that? If you do, I have some encouragement for you:

God wants to trade your ashes for His beauty.

An Unbelievable Trade

Friend, many of us think we're worthless, like we are good for nothing. We make mistakes, we fail, we commit regrettable things, we sin. And yes, we destroy ourselves in the process.

Advertisement

God, however, loves us and wants us to live the life He has designed for us. He made us in our mothers' wombs, has fashioned us to His liking, and no matter how much we despise the person we see in the mirror, He loves that person. Yes, He loves us. (see Psalm 139:13-17)

He loved us so much that while we were unrighteous, unholy, and sinners unworthy of His goodness, He sent His one and only begotten Son to make the trade for us: Our sins for His forgiveness, our unrighteousness for His righteousness, our scarred and dirty past for a new life in Him, and our old identity as a slave of sin to becoming a child of God called to live in His kingdom. (see Romans 5:8; John 3:16; 1 John 4:10; 2 Corinthians 5:21; Colossians 1:13)

He made the trade on the Cross of Calvary.

Oh yes, it's a gift too valuable for words, a wonderful trade that no money can buy.

Trade Your Ashes for Beauty

So how do you trade your ashes for the beauty God has? By throwing yourself into God's mercy and grace, putting your faith in the finished work of Christ Jesus on the cross, and following Him for the rest of your life in repentance and pursuit of Christ-likeness.

After all, the Lord Jesus is the one who will trade our ashes for beauty.

"The Spirit of the Lord God is upon Me, because the Lord has anointed Me to preach good tidings to the poor; He has sent Me to heal the brokenhearted, to proclaim liberty to the captives, and the opening of the prison to those who are bound; To proclaim the acceptable year of the Lord, and the day of vengeance of our God; To comfort all who mourn, to console those who mourn in Zion, to give them beauty for ashes, the oil of joy for mourning, the garment of praise for the spirit of heaviness; That they may be called trees of righteousness, the planting of the Lord, that He may be glorified." (Isaiah 61:1-3 NKJV)

Let's embrace the Lord and the new life that He has given us. Let us not mourn the ashes no more; Let us embrace the beauty He has given us in exchange for it.