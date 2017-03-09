Tokyo Ghoul season 3 premiere date, spoilers news: July 2017 report is false, Viz Media clarifies as fans continue to wait

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

It had been reported that "Tokyo Ghoul" could be rolling out in July this year but Viz Media has clarified that the scheduling is still not confirmed.

Fans have been patiently waiting for the third installment and the past week has been a case of hopes rising and hopes dashed.

There had been reports that the wait would soon be over as a Viz Media executive was taken to be confirming season 3 was in development.

Kevin Hamric, sales and marketing senior director at Viz Media, made comments regarding the third installment of Tokyo Ghoul apparently tying in with season 2 of "One Man Punch".

"Nothing that's been recently released, but One-Punch Man is coming back on with season two," he said. "There's going to be another season of Tokyo Ghoul coming shortly. Later in the year, those would be the bigger releases on the anime side."

The supposed confirmation of the third season was music to the ears of "Tokyo Ghoul" fans who had feared that the series was being axed and there was going to be no season 3 because the studio would instead be working on a movie. Those fears were compounded when the wait for news of a third season got longer and longer and all that rolled out was a mobile game.

But now Viz Media has been doing some damage control, clarifying that Hamric was not confirming the schedule of "Tokyo Ghoul" season 3 and that the scheduling was indeed still up in the air.

Korea Portal suggested that although it wasn't confirmed, it was assumed that the delay was down to Viz Media giving priority to "One Man Punch".

So disappointment reigns once again for fans of the dark anime, although that isn't stopping speculations as to where the plot will go next season.

Korea Portal previously reported that it could focus on the life of Ken Kaneki and his relationship with Touka Koroshima, which will go from bad to better.

We'll just have to wait and see and hopefully the next update will be the real deal.