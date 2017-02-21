To See Satan At Work Don't Look At Satanism. There Are Much Worse Things Out There

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Real Satanists are quite rare, though some American schools have after-school Satan Clubs that are hotly protested by many parents.

The Satanic Temple of Detroit, really a front for a religious liberty group, put on a Satanic nativity at Christmas – a 'snaketivity'.

There is, however, a Church of Satan that was started in 1966. Three years later its founder Anton LaVey – born Howard Stanton Levey – wrote The Satanic Bible, which has become the foundation document for the movement, such as it is. It a collection of LaVey's essays and observations, with detailed instructions for rituals and magic. LaVey has been accused of plagiarism and certainly borrowed heavily from other writers, but the book has been a success in spite of – or perhaps because of – attempts to ban it; it's sold more than a million copies. One of the sources of his philosophy was the book Atlas Shrugged by Ayn Rand, which argues against charity and any kind of altruism; LaVey said the book was 'just Ayn Rand's philosophy, with ceremony and ritual added'.

The book has many critics, one of whom, classical scholar Gareth Pengwerin, took issue with LaVey's knowledge of ancient languages. 'Ave Satanas' ('Hail, Satan') should really be 'Ave Satana', he pointed out.

But do Satanists believe in Satan? Not really. LaVey's version of Satanism sees him as an aspect of human nature that's denied by Christianity and other religions. We should embrace our animal nature, he thought. Another Satanist, Peter Gilmore, said Satan was 'a reservoir of power inside each human to be tapped at will'.

There are some problems with this, for Christians, to say the least. First, the Bible is clear about spiritual forces of wickedness opposed to God (Ephesians 6:12). Not all evil is natural; some is demonic. The Church through the ages has believed that it isn't enough to see references to Satan in the Bible as purely allegorical; he is real.

But we also need to be careful not to be too worried by Satanism or Satanists. The fact that they perform strange rituals and call on the Devil doesn't mean he's listening. Most Satanism is empty play-acting; it might be distasteful but it's not nearly as evil as many other things. If we really want to see Satan at work, we should look at wars, avoidable famines, hatreds small and great, pornography, division and national strife.

And there's a sober challenge to Christians from an unlikely source, too. Satanist Peter Gilmore says: 'It is a fact that many people today call themselves Christians but really have no clear concept as to what that philosophy fully entails, so they generally behave in a Satanic fashion. We think that it is high time that this is recognised and that people call themselves what they truly are, not what is socially convenient for them.'

Are we really behaving like Christians – or have we fallen so far short of Jesus' commands that we're behaving like disciples of the Devil?

