To All Who Have Been Abused, Here's One For You

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Pixabay

Many of us experience some form of abuse. Some experience it in the home from an abusive spouse, parent, or relative. Some experience it at work. Some experience it even in the most unlikely of places. Whether we like it or not, abuse does happen.

Abuse Happens

Friends, abuse happens all around the world. I don't mean to minimise the pain that you feel from the abuse you've been through. What I am trying to say is that you're not the only one who's been a victim of it.

Abuse is simply defined as "the improper use of something," the "cruel and violent treatment of a person," or to "use or treat in such a way as to cause damage or harm." Many of us have experienced abuse based on any one of those definitions.

Some of us feel like we were "used" by others to their advantage. Some of us were treated oppressively as if we were slaves or not even human. Some of us were treated by others like they didn't care for us since they're only concerned with their own agendas. I get it. We're all victims of that.

Advertisement

The Real Abuser

Truth is, friends, our enemies aren't flesh and blood. The Lord Jesus said that while we live on earth, we'll surely face troubles (see John 16:33), and one of these troubles is abuse. We need to realise, though, that our enemy is Satan, whose main goal is to steal from us, kill us, and destroy us relentlessly (see Ephesians 6:12; John 10:10).

He's out to influence people to abuse us and hurt us so that he can take our hearts away from God, kill our love for Him (and kill us literally if he has the chance), and destroy our lives, even the lives of those we love. Yes, that's what he does.

Our Avenger

Know for sure, friend, that the abuse you go through doesn't escape our all-knowing God. Nothing escapes His eyes and His ears. He smells the scent of abuse done to you who love Him, and He won't be silent about it.

Psalm 10:17-18 encourages those who are oppressed,

"Lord, you know the hopes of the helpless. Surely you will hear their cries and comfort them. You will bring justice to the orphans and the oppressed, so mere people can no longer terrify them." (NLT)

Dear reader, if you've been abused by anybody, know that God hears you. He knows what you've gone through and what you're going through. He watches you and is waiting for you to cry to Him for help. He loves you and wants you to trust Him, and rely on Him for help.

The Lord Jesus tells you,