To All Who Feel Powerless Against Sin And Bondages, Here's A Message For You

Many Christians feel like they're still in bondage to sin and wrongdoing. Such beloved brothers and sisters desire to live right but can't seem to find the strength and the power to do so. Have you ever felt that way?

If you have, I have something to share to you: If you are in Christ, you're already freed from sin. And if you feel like you can't overcome such bondage, know that you have what it takes to win over it – through Him who is in you.

A Biblical Example

Bondages are very powerful. These demonic strongholds influence the way you think and how you live. They often possess a level of control over a person, depending on how given over to sin the individual is.

The apostle Paul beautifully explained how bondages work:

"We know that the law is spiritual, but I am carnal, sold under sin. For what I am doing, I do not understand, for I do not practice what I will to do, but I do the very thing I hate. But if I practice what I do not will to do, I agree with the law that it is good. So now it is no longer I that do it, but sin that dwells in me. For I know that in me (that is, in my flesh) dwells no good thing, for the will to do what is right is present with me, but how to perform what is good I do not find. For the good I desire to do, I do not do, but the evil I do not want is what I do. Now if I do what I do not want, it is no longer I who does it, but sin that lives in me." (Romans 7:14-20 MEV)

Such a difficult condition, don't you think? Paul goes on to say that this condition makes him a wretched man (see verse 24) unable to overcome the wrong things. We can all relate to that.

There's Freedom

No matter how strong a bondage is, there's still hope for freedom over it. How does one find freedom from bondages? By trusting in the Bondage Breaker Himself, Jesus Christ.

"O wretched man that I am! Who will deliver me from the body of this death? I thank God through Jesus Christ our Lord." (Romans 7:24)

The Lord Jesus Himself also tells us,

"Truly, truly I say to you, whoever commits sin is a slave of sin. Now a slave does not remain in the house forever, but a son remains forever. Therefore if the Son sets you free, you shall be free indeed." (John 8:34-36)

Let's all trust in the Lord Jesus Christ and experience His freedom from all that enslaved us.