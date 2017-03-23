'Titanfall 2' news: Respawn promises more free content; March DLC details to be revealed this week

More new content will be released for "Titanfall 2" this month.

On a blog on the game's official website, Respawn announced the sequel's March downloadable content (DLC) and the studio's future plans for the "Titanfall" franchise. The good news for fans is that Respawn is only "getting started" with the first-person shooter series and many exciting things are now in development.

The company stressed that it "remains committed to supporting Titanfall 2 with free content as well as new Prime Titans, store items, and more." Although the developer already talked about the new DLC coming this month, further details will be revealed in full on March 23. Also, additional information on Respawn's long-term plans for the series, including the development of mobile games tied to the franchise, is expected to be unveiled in April.

According to PC Gamer, Respawn is also trying to find better ways to get in touch with the gaming community. Some of its plans to improve communication concerning future DLC updates include developer blogs and a question-and-answer video series. "Our goal is to start providing regular content that gives more insight into the people and work they do at Respawn and give a more satisfying feedback loop to players so that their voices feel heard," said Respawn.

Gamespot notes that there are ongoing "Titanfall" projects made outside of Respawn, including titles that are being developed by Nexon. One of which is a free-to-play version of the original "Titanfall" for Korea. Nexon released a free-to-play mobile game in 2016 called "Titanfall: Frontlines," but it was cancelled right before it left beta. Regardless, Nexon is still working on more mobile games set in the "Titanfall" universe and they will be announced soon.

Aside from "Titanfall 2," Respawn is currently busy on a third-person "Star Wars" action game. Details about the project are being kept under wraps, so representatives from the studio said they will not be "talking about it for a while."

Developed by Respawn Entertainment and published by Electronic Arts, "Titanfall 2" is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.