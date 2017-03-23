Entertainment

Why does prayer make a difference? 3 lessons from Moses
Persevering when times are tough: 6 scriptures to help you keep going
Far right 'will not succeed' in dividing us after Westminster terror: Christian Labour MP
Newly restored tomb of Christ may be on the brink of 'catastrophic' collapse
Let's talk about Brexit: Churches plan conversations ahead of Article 50 being triggered next week
Music in church can be a battlefield. So what's the point of it?
Archbishop of Canterbury: Paramedics treating Westminster attacker show UK's deep Christian values
Is it ever God's fault when we sin?
UKIP's Paul Nuttall calls for mosque funding probe after London terror attack
Don't blame Islam, don't blame religion: It's people that make the world violent

'Titanfall 2' news: Respawn promises more free content; March DLC details to be revealed this week

Sheanne Aguila

A promotional image for "Titanfall 2."Facebook/titanfallgame

More new content will be released for "Titanfall 2" this month.

On a blog on the game's official website, Respawn announced the sequel's March downloadable content (DLC) and the studio's future plans for the "Titanfall" franchise. The good news for fans is that Respawn is only "getting started" with the first-person shooter series and many exciting things are now in development.

The company stressed that it "remains committed to supporting Titanfall 2 with free content as well as new Prime Titans, store items, and more." Although the developer already talked about the new DLC coming this month, further details will be revealed in full on March 23. Also, additional information on Respawn's long-term plans for the series, including the development of mobile games tied to the franchise, is expected to be unveiled in April.

According to PC Gamer, Respawn is also trying to find better ways to get in touch with the gaming community. Some of its plans to improve communication concerning future DLC updates include developer blogs and a question-and-answer video series. "Our goal is to start providing regular content that gives more insight into the people and work they do at Respawn and give a more satisfying feedback loop to players so that their voices feel heard," said Respawn.

Gamespot notes that there are ongoing "Titanfall" projects made outside of Respawn, including titles that are being developed by Nexon. One of which is a free-to-play version of the original "Titanfall" for Korea. Nexon released a free-to-play mobile game in 2016 called "Titanfall: Frontlines," but it was cancelled right before it left beta. Regardless, Nexon is still working on more mobile games set in the "Titanfall" universe and they will be announced soon.

Advertisement

Aside from "Titanfall 2," Respawn is currently busy on a third-person "Star Wars" action game. Details about the project are being kept under wraps, so representatives from the studio said they will not be "talking about it for a while."

Developed by Respawn Entertainment and published by Electronic Arts, "Titanfall 2" is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

More News in Entertainment
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY