Time is Short – Here Are 3 Ways to Maximise Your Time to Serve God

Our lives are short, in fact way too short. The Bible is clear in its position that our lives are like a fleeting shadow (Psalm 39:6), so short that it might end any moment. Knowing this, we would do best to live a life that will honour God in this life and bless Him for eternity.

An Eternal Perspective

In Psalm 39:4-6, David prayed to God,

"Lord, make me to know my end, and what is the measure of my days, that I may know how transient I am. Indeed, You have made my days as a handbreadth, and my age is as nothing before You; indeed every man at his best is as a breath." (Selah) Surely every man walks in a mere shadow; surely he goes as a breath; he heaps up riches, and does not know who will gather them."

David knows that our lives are short. We work hard now to acquire possession that we think will give us a longer life, but end up not enjoying them because our breath is taken to eternity – either to where Christ is seated or where eternal flame torment those who did not believe (see John 3:17-18; Mark 16:16).

Our lives here are mere blinks of an eye compared to the vastness of eternity. It would be best to give our lives to God. Since life is short, why not live it according to God's purposes?

Here are some ways to maximise your time to serve God.

1. Walk in Wisdom and Obey God's Will

"So teach us to number our days, that we may apply our hearts to wisdom." (Psalm 90:12)

"See then that you walk carefully, not as fools, but as wise men, making the most of the time because the days are evil. Therefore do not be unwise, but understand what the will of the Lord is." – Ephesians 5:15-17

2. Live the Rest of Your Life for Christ

"For to me, to live is Christ, and to die is gain." (Philippians 1:21) "And He died for all, that those who live should not from now on live for themselves, but for Him who died for them and rose again." (2 Corinthians 5:15)

3. Fear God and Keep His Commandments