Tim Tebow Sends Inspiring Video Message to Christian Athlete Battling Cancer: 'God's Got an Awesome Plan for Your Life'

Christian athlete Ryan Teixeira is confident that he will beat his cancer. (Facebook/Ryan Teixeira)

You can always count on football turned baseball star Tim Tebow for an encouraging word. The Christian athlete has joined thousands of people who are giving their support to Arroyo Grande senior infielder Ryan Teixeira, who is currently battling his second cancer diagnosis.

"I'm going to be praying for you. Just keep fighting, man. Thanks for your courage and boldness. I know it's a tough time, but God will use it. It's amazing how strong God can be in some of our weaknesses," he said in the video, which was posted on Teixeira's Facebook page.

"Just continue to be a fighter like you have been," Tebow continued. "God's got an awesome plan for your life, and He's using you in amazing ways. He wrote a masterpiece about your life before you were born. Keep remembering that, man. God bless you, buddy."

Teixeira has just signed a scholarship to play baseball for Colorado Mesa University when he was diagnosed with Ewing Sarcoma, a rare disease in which cancer cells are found in the bone or soft tissue. The cancer was found in his right adductor muscle, according to KSBY.

The athlete has maintained a positive disposition even after this heartbreaking diagnosis, which is inspiring people from all over America. "There are two things you can do," Teixeira said. "You can say this is going to beat me, you know, this is going to be better than I am. Or you know you can go after it full head of steam and bring it on, and that's what I'm choosing to do."

Teixeira has received a lot of uplifting messages and visits from baseball stars, such as Los Angeles Dodgers' infielder Justin Turner and Miami Marlins player Christian Yelich.

Teixeira said he's confident that he will beat his cancer, and Colorado Mesa University believes him. In fact, they are holding his scholarship until he is healthy and ready enough to play baseball for the Mavericks.