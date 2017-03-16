'Thor 3' release date, plot and cast rumors: Natalie Portman's Jane Foster not returning for 'Ragnarok'; possible romance between Thor and new character?
The third installment of Marvel Studios' "Thor" franchise titled "Thor: Ragnarok" is coming to theaters this year. However, since Thor's love interest has already made her exit, does this mean there will be a new romance for the Asgardian god in the upcoming film?
Actress Natalie Portman announced last year that she will no longer be returning for the third "Thor" movie as Jane Foster, astrophysicist and the superhero's human love interest. "As far as I know, I'm done," she told The Wall Street Journal.
In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, lead actor Chris Hemsworth talked about his character's love interest no longer appearing in the third film and how his character is holding up. "He's off exploring the universe, still trying to police it and control the mayhem. But he's certainly enjoying being a drifter, being a solo cowboy out there."
Although Portman's exit has caused some confusion since Thor was seemingly bragging about Jane in "Avengers: Age of Ultron," it is safe to say that the two have parted ways, especially since Thor is bound to meet a female Asgardian warrior named Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) in the upcoming movie. Whether or not Thor and Jane's separation will be explained in the movie, fans will have to wait for it to come out to get the answer.
"We wanted Thor to encounter somebody that was near his equal and that his relationship with Jane may have evolved in unexpected ways in between 'The Dark World' and 'Ragnarok' and we wanted to pit him against a character who was much more his equal and in many ways his superior," Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige said regarding as to why Thor and Jane's relationship did not work out, as reported on Screen Rant. He added, "Valkyrie is trying to not embrace any sort of Asgardian heritage that she has. Thor thinks maybe that will create a bond between them and, on the contrary, she wants to forget it all entirely."
A possibility of a romantic relationship between the two continues to float in the air, as fans wait for the movie to hit the theaters later this year in November.
"Thor: Ragnarok" is directed by Taika Waititi and written by Craig Kyle. Apart from Hemsworth and Thompson, the movie will also star Tom Hiddleston, Idris Elba, Sir Anthony Hopkins, Mark Ruffalo, Cate Blanchett, Jeff Goldblum, and Karl Urban.
