This one thing will set you free to be at peace with yourself

Many of us have a certain restlessness inside us, a feeling of inner turmoil we can't seem to shake off no matter what we do. We've tried having fun, doing something worthwhile, even immersing ourselves in ministry, but at the end of the day, we still feel empty. We still feel chaotic inside.

We are not at peace with ourselves.

Friend, have you ever felt so restless that even after tiring yourself silly, you still look for something to do because you can't stand being still, like you don't have peace? I know how this feels, and if you'd let me, I want to share something that will greatly help you:

The truth that will set you free.

Face to face with one's self

Many of us feel this great instability, this tremendous inner turmoil because we aren't coming to terms with the truth. We don't want to face the reality of who we are, what we have done, and what we didn't do. In short, we aren't honest with ourselves and with God.

The Lord Jesus said the truth is the key that will set us free from what haunts us.

"Then Jesus said to those Jews who believed Him, 'If you remain in My word, then you are truly My disciples. You shall know the truth, and the truth shall set you free.'" (John 8:31-32)

Being honest with God

Dear friend, God knows who we really are, including the darkest, deepest secrets that all of us hide. He knows everything that we do, say, and think – even before it happens. Yet in our efforts to absolve ourselves from the guilt and condemnation that we feel for our sins, we try to deny everything. We try to escape.

We have to realise that there's no escape. There's no place we can run to, no time of day we can hide in, and no other person we can confide in to help us get away from the dread that we feel. Nothing, except God Himself.

The only way to escape from the turmoil that we feel is to be honest with God and ourselves. We have to search our hearts why we feel the restlessness, and come clean before God. Truly, all unconfessed sin brings guilt and condemnation, not to mention shame, to a person. The only way to be free from this is to confess it to God and repent.

"If we say that we have no sin, we deceive ourselves, and the truth is not in us. If we confess our sins, He is faithful and just to forgive us our sins and cleanse us from all unrighteousness. If we say that we have not sinned, we make Him a liar and His word is not in us." (1 John 1:8-10)

Be free

Friends, the moment we become honest with ourselves and admit our sins and faults to God, we will feel the peace that only His forgiveness can give. Come face-to-face with the truth. It will set you free.