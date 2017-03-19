'This Is Us' season 2 spoilers: EPs promise more comedic scenes; Chrissy Metz talks Kate's new turn
Following an emotionally taxing freshman run, fans can expect things to lighten up when "This is Us" returns for its second season.
During a panel at the finale's screening, showrunner Isaac Aptaker shared their plans of incorporating more humor to the show. "People call the show a dramedy but we're going to lean into the [comedy] a little more," he said.
His fellow showrunner Elizabeth Berger was also at the event, and she said they are already working on the next installment's storyline. "We were talking to [creator] Dan [Fogelman] for actually a few hours today about Season 2 and we kept pitching things and then we'd say, 'That's too sad! Let's lighten up a little,'" Berger added.
On Tuesday night, the NBC drama wrapped up its first season with a heartwrenching cliffhanger that revealed Rebecca and Jack's separation. Unfortunately, the series did not address the mystery behind Jack's death. However, it is worth noting that those are just a few of the burning questions viewers have about what's ahead for the Pearsons.
One of the highlights in the finale is Kate (Chrissy Metz) finally deciding to take a new direction in her life. While sorting through her things, Kate found a picture of her mother singing into a microphone. The photo possibly gave her the motivation to take up singing, but considering her personal issues, some fans doubt if she is prepared to pursue a different career.
Regardless of what Kate wants to do with her life, Metz confirmed that Toby (Chris Sullivan) will support her all the way. The actress recently spoke with TV Guide and she said she has had vocal lessons and has always loved singing. "I think she's got a little soul in her. She likes some throwback, Motown stuff," Metz stated. "I know for me, I love every genre of music. I'm excited to see where they're going to go with it."
The second season of "This is Us" is expected to premiere in September on NBC.
-
Demi Lovato praises God after going 5 years without drugs
Pop star Demi Lovato was at her worst at the age of 19 when she got hooked on drugs. Her drug dependency was so bad that the "Cool For the Summer" singer admitted she could not last 30 minutes without sniffing cocaine.
-
The Promise review: a film targeted by genocide-deniers is moving and timely
A huge humanitarian disaster. The world turns a blind eye. Despotic rulers ordering the killing of civilians. Perilous crossings of the Mediterranean Sea.
- Should Christians be worried about three-parent babies?
- What Christians get wrong about sex and why it's time for a 'better story'
- What does God think about beauty? These 6 scriptures explain
- Girl aged 6 tells school friends how Jesus saves after mum gives up crime and drugs for Christ
- The Promise review: a film targeted by genocide-deniers is moving and timely
- Arrest Snoop Dogg for Donald Trump clown video, says Christian pastor
- How do you actually share your faith with a friend?
- Why is East Africa in crisis? The three key reasons famine is spreading across the region
- How Martin Luther transformed the Church – and the world
- Man shot dead at Paris airport 'after trying to grab a gun'
- Bangladesh police shoot suspected militant armed with explosives
- You may be scared of us because we come from a place of violence. But we mean no harm
- Parents say prayer brought son back to life after nearly drowning
- Feminists in Argentina pretend to abort Baby Jesus from Virgin Mary in shocking 'performance art'
- Christian churches pledge funds to help Jewish community centre after wave of bomb threats