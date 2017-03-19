'This Is Us' season 2 spoilers: EPs promise more comedic scenes; Chrissy Metz talks Kate's new turn

Following an emotionally taxing freshman run, fans can expect things to lighten up when "This is Us" returns for its second season.

During a panel at the finale's screening, showrunner Isaac Aptaker shared their plans of incorporating more humor to the show. "People call the show a dramedy but we're going to lean into the [comedy] a little more," he said.

His fellow showrunner Elizabeth Berger was also at the event, and she said they are already working on the next installment's storyline. "We were talking to [creator] Dan [Fogelman] for actually a few hours today about Season 2 and we kept pitching things and then we'd say, 'That's too sad! Let's lighten up a little,'" Berger added.

On Tuesday night, the NBC drama wrapped up its first season with a heartwrenching cliffhanger that revealed Rebecca and Jack's separation. Unfortunately, the series did not address the mystery behind Jack's death. However, it is worth noting that those are just a few of the burning questions viewers have about what's ahead for the Pearsons.

One of the highlights in the finale is Kate (Chrissy Metz) finally deciding to take a new direction in her life. While sorting through her things, Kate found a picture of her mother singing into a microphone. The photo possibly gave her the motivation to take up singing, but considering her personal issues, some fans doubt if she is prepared to pursue a different career.

Regardless of what Kate wants to do with her life, Metz confirmed that Toby (Chris Sullivan) will support her all the way. The actress recently spoke with TV Guide and she said she has had vocal lessons and has always loved singing. "I think she's got a little soul in her. She likes some throwback, Motown stuff," Metz stated. "I know for me, I love every genre of music. I'm excited to see where they're going to go with it."

The second season of "This is Us" is expected to premiere in September on NBC.