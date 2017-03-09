'This is Us' Season 1 Finale Spoilers: Jack Makes Peace With Rebecca; Justin Hartley Hints At 'Darker' Finale
Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) tries to make things right in the upcoming episode of "This is Us" season 1.
Titled "Moonshadow," next week's finale is expected to take viewers into another emotional rollercoaster. According to the official synopsis, Jack is determined to make things right with Rebecca. He decides to swallow his pride and goes to Cleveland to meet his wife on the night of her first big performance with the band. Meanwhile, Randall (Sterling K. Brown), Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Kate (Chrissy Metz) must make major decisions that could change their lives forever.
Since its debut last year, "This is Us" has become one of the most talked about shows in the country because of its unique way of storytelling. The show follows the lives of the Pearsons through two different timelines, making it harder to predict what will happen next.
Hartley recently caught up with Hollywood Life and he shared some interesting teasers about the upcoming finale. The actor hints that fans may feel the same emotions they felt after the first episode's major plot twist.
"The finale is huge. It's going to floor you," he teased. "And I know that sounds so cliche but, in keeping with 'This Is Us,' it's very much one of those 'oh my gosh — they did it to me again' kind of things. But at the same time, it takes a turn toward the darker side maybe a little bit," he added.
Although the season officially ends next week, "This is Us" still leaves fans with a lot of burning questions — particularly about Jack's mysterious death which was already revealed in the present timeline. Speaking with TV Line, Ventimiglia also shared a bit of information about next week's hour. "It'll stress you the f—k out," the actor said with a smile.
The final episode of "This is Us" season 1 airs Tuesday, March 14, at 9 p.m. EST on NBC.
