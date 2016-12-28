Things Christians Should Do Before the Year Ends

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Pixabay

2016 is about to end, and 2017 is fast approaching. Before we talk about how to start the coming year right, let's go about how to close the current year the best way we can. Are you ready? Here we go.

Why We Must Close It Well

Many of us go through life just haphazardly moving on from point to point without carefully closing it. When we do this, we end up bringing with us unnecessary things and baggage that slow us down and hinder us from running free.

For single men and women, unresolved issues become painful weights during marriage. For friends who were left behind, wounds left unhealed become seeds of cynicism. For businesses that shut abruptly, there comes a reluctance to try again for fear of another failure. Whatever the issue is, it has to be resolved before moving on to the next phase in life.

Knowing this, we must work towards ending 2016 right. When we do this, we start the next year with a clean slate and an even better outlook in life. We're more prepared to obey God and let 2016's lessons be God's instruments to bring His Kingdom to earth.

Advertisement

With that, here are some things Christians should do before 2016, or any other year, ends.

1. Examine Yourself for Any Wrong Thought or Intent

Many of us will carry our pride into 2017 if we don't hack it off this year. We must examine ourselves for any wrong intent or thought, and come clean before the Lord. Let's be like David, who said in Psalm 139:23-24:

"Search me, O God, and know my heart; Try me, and know my anxieties; and see if there is any wicked way in me, and lead me in the way everlasting."

2. Repent of Any Unconfessed Sin

After examining ourselves, it would then be imperative for us to confess and repent of any unconfessed sin before the Lord. If we want to fly high next year, we need to unload unnecessary – and often harmful – baggage called sin.

Unless we confess of our sins and repent of them, we'll never be forgiven by the Lord. And unless we confess and repent, God could never take away unrighteousness from our hearts.

"If we say that we have no sin, we deceive ourselves, and the truth is not in us. If we confess our sins, He is faithful and just to forgive us our sins and cleanse us from all unrighteousness. If we say that we have not sinned, we make Him a liar and His word is not in us." (1 John 1:8-10)

3. Ask for Forgiveness and Forgive Yourself, Too

After examining ourselves and repenting from any unconfessed sin, we should then ask God's forgiveness and receive it. Afterwards, we should forgive ourselves, too.

We need to forgive ourselves so that we can move on. I'll be honest: This part is quite a challenge for me since I tend to be too hard on myself. But since God has forgiven me, I should at least forgive myself as well, and move on. Remember that God is merciful.

If you need to ask forgiveness from a person you might have offended, it would be good to do so. Be wise, though, and avoid interacting with people you need to turn away from.

"Bless the Lord, O my soul, and forget not all His benefits, who forgives all your iniquities, who heals all your diseases, who redeems your life from the pit, who crowns you with loving kindness and tender mercies, who satisfies your mouth with good things, so that your youth is renewed like the eagle's." (Psalm 103:2-5)