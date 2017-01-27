These Unhealthy Habits Will Stop You From Pursuing God

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Pixabay

"I press toward the goal to the prize of the high calling of God in Christ Jesus." – Philippians 3:14 (MEV)

The ideal Christian finds his ultimate satisfaction and fulfilment in pursuing God in Christ. Every second, every moment of his life becomes full of purpose and joy when he is zealous in his pursuit of God, and he will only find contentment in God Himself.

Sadly, many Christians who desire to pursue God are weighed down by heavy weights that are hard to carry. Just like how swimmers struggle to stay afloat – by letting go of the weight or moving away from the current that pulls them beneath the surface of the water – Christians who desire to pursue the Lord God in all force need to let go of many weights.

We all need to let go of unhealthy habits that hinder or stop us from pursuing God.

Unpacking and Unloading

Hebrews 12:1 tells us, "Therefore, since we are encompassed with such a great cloud of witnesses, let us also lay aside every weight and the sin that so easily entangles us, and let us run with endurance the race that is set before us."

We are indeed commanded to lay aside whatever is stopping us from obeying God.

Here are some unhealthy and bad habits that we all need to let go of if we want to go light and follow God.

1. Self-Condemnation

This nasty habit often disguises itself as "humility" or a "repentant attitude." Many believers who condemn themselves for sins past and God-forgiven are the ones setting themselves up for another failure. We should own up to our sins and confess them before God, and then repent of them, but we should never condemn ourselves for what God has already forgiven us.

Instead of condemning ourselves, we should "go and sin no more." (see John 8:11)

2. Excusing Sins

1 John 1:9 tells us that if we confess our sins, God is faithful and just to forgive us and cleanse us from all unrighteousness. If we excuse our sins and try to diminish them instead of recognising them for what they really are and then admitting them before God, we will not be forgiven, period.

We cannot and should not excuse our sins.

"If we claim we have not sinned, we are calling God a liar and showing that His word has no place in our hearts." (1 John 1:10 NLT)

3. Refusing Correction

Those who refuse godly correction from the Word of God will get nowhere in their faith. Seriously. Allow Proverbs 15:31-33, written by the wisest man who ever lived, to explain it to you: