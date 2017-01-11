Theology University Students in Scotland Warned: Jesus Crucifixion May Upset You

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

A Filipino portraying Jesus Christ is lifted up by residents acting as Roman soldiers during a reenactment of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday in Cutud town, Philippines on March 25, 2016. Reuters

A university in Scotland has issued a warning to its theology students, saying that studying the crucifixion of Jesus Christ could upset them, the Daily Mail reported.

The University of Glasgow confirmed that "trigger warnings" have been issued to its theology students studying Creation to Apocalypse: Introduction to the Bible (Level 1).

University documents show that the course includes films on Jesus' crucifixion which contain "graphic scenes."

"We have an absolute duty of care to all of our students and where it is felt course material may cause potential upset or concern warnings may be given," Glasgow University said in a statement.

The university has also issued similar warnings to its veterinary students who work with dead animals and those studying "contemporary society" where illnesses and violence are discussed.

Advertisement

Other universities in the U.K. have also issued similar "trigger warnings" in some of their courses.

For instance, students of forensic science at Strathclyde University in Glasgow are given a 'verbal warning... at the beginning of some lectures where sensitive images, involving blood patterns, crime scenes and bodies etc are in the presentation."

Stirling University has also issued a trigger warning for students of its gender studies course, saying: "We cannot anticipate or exclude the possibility that you may encounter material which is triggering [ie, which can trigger a negative reaction] and we urge that you take all necessary precautions to look after yourself in and around the programme."

It says students are free "to leave a class at any time should you need to, but please check in... later that day to let us know how you are."

Advocates of the growing trend say the measure is meant to protect the mental health of vulnerable students.

However, critics say the move is actually harmful to the students since it creates a generation of "snowflake" people who are unable to cope with the harsh realities of the world.

Scottish Tory education spokesman Liz Smith said: "Universities are meant to be a place of learning where concepts are challenged and tricky subjects debated.

"That will become increasingly difficult if they go too far out their way to ensure everything survives the politically correct test. Some of the examples set out here are patently ridiculous."