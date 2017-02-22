'The Winds Of Winter' Release Date News: Martin Promises To Finish Novel, Doesn't Give Expected Date; Promises New Novels Afterwards

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Fans waiting for the release of George R. R. Martin's book "The Winds of Winter" will be disappointed to know that there's no actual release date just yet. Despite that, one reason to be happy is that Martin has promised that he will finish writing the book, and then write another novel soon after.

Recent reports say that Martin is currently working on the novel, and is making some progress. However, Martin himself wrote in his own "Not a Blog" page on LiveJournal earlier this year that he isn't finished with it yet, and can't promise when it will be released.

For those who don't know, "The Winds of Winter" is the sixth novel in a series of novels Martin created. The series, "A Song of Fire and Ice," saw its fifth installment "A Dance with Dragons" published and released almost six years ago in July 2011. This means the sixth novel, "The Winds of Winter," is actually long overdue.

One thing's for sure, though, is that Martin will eventually finish penning the novel. Martin noted in a recent LiveJournal entry that he is working on the book, although he didn't give any specific date. He said he will finish the book before moving on to something else.

More To Come

While fans are outraged at the apparent delay of "The Winds of Winter," Martin's recent entry does give some hope to his fans.

He said that Dozois' new and upcoming book, "The Book of Swords," includes his story, "The Sons of the Dragon." Although he is quick to clarify that the book doesn't belong to him and that he didn't work with Dozois for it, he recommends that fans of anthology books and novels pick it up once it's released on Oct. 10.

For his part though, Martin said he loves working on anthologies, in fact, they "were taking too much" of his time. Realising that, he decided to focus on finishing "The Winds of Winter," after which he might "sneak another [novel] in."