'The Walking Dead' Season 7 Spoilers: Will Sasha and Rosita Survive This Season?
More lives will be jeopardized in the fight against Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and the Saviors on "The Walking Dead" season 7.
Sunday's hour saw Michonne (Danai Gurira) and Rick (Andrew Lincoln) discover more food and weapons stashed in an abandoned school carnival. While the pair celebrates a rare win, Rosita (Christian Serratos) and Sasha (Sonequa Martin-Green) set out on a deadly mission of their own.
Rosita met Sasha at the Hilltop where they agree to take matters into their own hands. Using a long-distance rifle, the pair embarks on a suicide mission in an attempt to exact revenge on Abraham's (Michael Cudlitz) murderer.
Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Martin-Green shared her thoughts on Rosita and Sasha's seemingly reckless decision to try to take Negan down without any help. While some fans doubt their capacity to survive this new ordeal, the actress is positive that both characters will live on. "I think any duo paired up in our gang of heroes could succeed for sure. We've developed to this point where that kind of thing is possible," she said.
Going forward, the actress added that she's optimistic about the female duo's fate. "Sasha and Rosita agree to do this together and know that they're ready and have the ability, skill and passion to do it," Martin-Green explained.
The 31-year-old recently got the lead role for the upcoming "Star Trek: Discovery" series, leading fans to wonder if she could juggle her schedule for both shows. When asked if her "Star Trek" casting would affect Sasha's fate, the actress declined to share details and simply responded, "I can't say anything about that."
Rosita, on the other hand, is expected to show a different side of her personality in the coming episodes. Serratos teased that one of the most interesting aspects of this season is seeing how her character has changed after Abraham's death.
"Seeing this volcano explode, we're seeing the tension, I think that's interesting... We're seeing this tension, we'll see where it builds to," she hinted to Digital Spy.
The seventh season of "The Walking Dead" airs every Sunday night at 9 p.m. EST on AMC.
