'The Walking Dead' season 7 spoilers: Negan locks up Sasha and a conflicted Eugene is spotted outside the prisoner's cell; will he save her?

As predicted by the millions of "The Walking Dead" viewers, Sasha (Sonequa Martin-Green) failed in her mission to kill Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). She risked her life to get inside the Sanctuary and fulfill her mission, but a different fate was waiting for her.

Despite not being able to take out the enemy, teaser images have shown that she is very much alive. However, she appears to be locked up in a cell, and Eugene (Josh McDermitt) is seen standing right outside, with a conflicted look on his face.

According to Inquisitr, fans of the show have long suspected for the character of Eugene to be only putting on a show when he joined Negan and the Saviors. Although Eugene appears to be on the Saviors' side, viewers think that his sole reason for joining them is self-preservation, as he is not capable enough of surviving a zombie apocalypse on his own. Now that there is an image of him standing outside the door of what is assumed to be Sasha's prison cell, there are now speculations that he may be thinking about doing something to save her. Will Eugene do the right thing? Or will he prove everyone wrong and turn out to really be on Negan's side?

Meanwhile, showrunner Scott M. Gimple hinted that the much-awaited showdown between Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Negan might definitely happen this season. "The end of this season is very much the end of a chapter," he said during a Paley Festival panel last week, as reported by TV Line. While Gimple may not have said directly that the highly speculated big war will indeed take place in the current season's finale, he hinted that the season's end will be the start of something new. "It's about setting up this gigantic, epic tale to come — not only in Season 8, but beyond."

"The Walking Dead" season 7 airs Sundays at 9 p.m. EDT on AMC.