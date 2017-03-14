'The Walking Dead' Season 7 Plot News, Spoilers: Sasha and Rosita Plan to Kill Negan

More tension, action, drama and death will unfold as "The Walking Dead" season 7 is coming to a close. When the show returns for episode 14, an unlikely pair will team up with the goal to eliminate the cruel and manipulative leader of the Saviors. Will they succeed?

After failing to kill Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) on her first attempt, Rosita (Christian Serratos) isn't afraid to give it another try. But there's another person who wants Negan dead as well. Sasha (Sonequa Martin-Green) wants revenge against Negan for Abraham's (Michael Cudlitz) murder. Although they've had their differences in the past, they will team up and cook up a plan to end Negan's life once and for all. They are hell-bent on killing him, even if it means doing so behind Rick's (Andrew Lincoln) back and even if it means sacrificing their own lives if they fail.

Failing to kill Negan, however, may not only mean the end of Rosita and Sasha's lives. If Negan lives, he's going to seek vengeance. Although the show is already heading towards the direction of a war between the Saviors and Rick's community, the two women could be the ones to ignite this war.

According to Popsugar, they are likely to fail in their mission to kill Negan. This is because, in the comics, Negan is still alive even after the war. If they do fail, Rosita and Sasha could either be taken into captivity or be two of the casualties by the season's end.

There are also talks going around that the actress playing Sasha on "The Walking Dead" may be leaving the show soon as she has landed a lead role in the upcoming "Star Trek: Discovery," as reported by Screen Rant. In the episode 14 teaser video, Sasha is seen saying goodbye to Enid (Katelyn Nacon) and The Hilltop. Could this be hinting her exit?

"The Walking Dead" season 7 episode 14 airs Sunday, March 19 at 9 p.m. EDT on AMC.