'The Walking Dead' season 7 episode 13 spoilers: tensions heighten between the Saviors and The Kingdom; Carol's back
Carol returns and tensions will be simmering between the Saviors and The Kingdom when episode 13 of "The Walking Dead" airs this Sunday.
There is uncertainty for The Kingdom as King Ezekiel seems tempted to abandon his position there to join Rick and his crew in his war against the Saviors.
It may well be that Sunday's episode will be the decisive moment for King Ezekiel to decide once and for all where he stands, having previously rejected opportunities to join Rick's crew.
Until now, he's been keen to dance to Negan's tune for the sake of keeping himself and his followers alive.
But the new teaser from AMC is certainly setting the stage for a suspense-filled episode as Negan's men go to collect supplies from The Kingdom.
The episode, called "Bury Me Here", sees the drop take an unexpected turn as people reach for their weapons in a tense stand off.
Has King Ezekiel been pushed too much? Perhaps he's being pushed beyond what he can endure from the Saviors and he's ready to throw his lot in with Rick and The Kingdom.
But it seems like he might not be the only one heading over to Rick's side as the teaser shows Carol making her return. She leaves the safety of her home and interestingly, crosses paths with Morgan who is with King Ezekiel during the supply drop.
It appears that her search for Morgan is actually going to lead her back to Rick. As to why she's coming back, The Independent speculates that she may have learned the truth about Glenn and Abraham at the hands of Negan.
Whichever way, the return of this fan favorite is sure to go down well with audiences on Sunday.
"The Walking Dead" season 7 episode 13, titled "Bury Me Here," airs on Sunday, March 12, at 9 p.m. on AMC.
-
Pope Francis' Christmas Message Calls For End To War
Pope Francis used his Christmas blessing to call for an end to fighting in Syria and the Holy Land.
-
Pope Francis: Christmas Has Been 'Taken Hostage'
Pope Francis said on Saturday that Christmas had been "taken hostage" by dazzling materialism that puts God in the shadows and blinds many to the needs of the hungry, the migrants and the war weary.
- 'Do Not Fear:' 10 Bible Verses About Confidence
- Becoming Inhuman? How Our Cellphones Are Making Us Dumber
- Can Chronic Feelings Of Loneliness Actually Kill You?
- Why Judges 4 Is A Problem If You Don't Believe In Women Leaders
- Does It Matter If Scientists Can Explain Our Spiritual Experiences?
- Why Do Christians Eat Pork And Jews Don't?
- Does Britain Have A 'Christian Right' And If So How Successful Is It?
- Explainer: Who Were The Legendary Knights Templar?
- Former Porn Star Describes 'Ultimate Change' When She Found God And Became A Pastor
- Pro-Lifers 'Horrified' By 'Sick' Decision Taken By Canadian PM Justin Trudeau To Donate $650-M To Help Fund Abortions
- Is The Sea Of Galilee Drying Up? Water Levels At Site Of Jesus' Miracles Seriously Low
- World Council Of Churches Voices 'Grave Concern' Over Israel Clampdown On Boycott Support
- Malaysian Pastor Raymond Koh Kidnapping: Man Arrested After He Asked For Ransom Money
- 'It Is Devastating For Families': How Compassion International Is Being Forced Out Of India
- World Vision Warns Of Millions At Risk In East Africa, Launches Hunger Crisis Appeal