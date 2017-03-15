'The Vampire Diaries' Spin-Off Series News: EP Julie Plec Reveals Possibility of Another Spin-Off
"The Vampire Diaries" may have come to an end after eight long years, but its spin-off series "The Originals" will be back on the small screen very soon. However, there are talks that the executive producer of these popular vampire dramas might be considering another spin-off.
"The Vampire Diaries" concluded with an epic finale, with Stefan (Paul Wesley) sacrificing himself in order to save Mystic Falls from hellfire, former vampires Damon (Ian Somerhalder) and Elena (Nina Dobrev) living the rest of their lives as humans, Caroline (Candice King) and Alaric (Matt Davis) opening a school for supernatural children, Matt (Zach Roerig) receiving a bench for all his efforts as the sheriff of Mystic Falls, and everyone's favorite witch Bonnie (Kat Graham) living her life to the fullest as a fulfillment of her promise to Enzo (Michael Malarkey).
With the end of the long-running vampire series, executive producer Julie Plec reportedly told The Hollywood Reporter that she may already have an idea for another spin-off for popular vampire series. In the interview, she said, "I see as a future for either 'The Originals,' or another piece of the franchise to launch off of the end of 'The Originals.' So I look forward to being able to play around in that sandbox and see if I can make something of it."
The CW president Mark Pedowitz also told the publication that he and Plec have already had casual meetings about the possibility of a second spin-off. "I actually guessed what her plans were in one of our casual discussions. I saw them coming. I think that is a discussion that we can have as we go into development. I think she had it set up the right way," he mused.
Plec also had a chance to speak with TV Line and was asked about a scene in "The Vampire Diaries" finale, where Alaric was heard saying in the voice-over that the letter Caroline received from the original vampire Klaus (Joseph Morgan) was "the beginning of another story." To Plec, it means a couple of things. "It's a wish, not a promise, but I do think there are more stories to be told," she answered.
"I think 'The Originals' has the opportunity to visit with some of these characters, and I think there are future shows down the line that can be spawned out of this world and could tell good stories. It's a hope for the future if nothing else."
Although the idea for another spin-off has popped up, Plec is not working on it yet. However, she plans to do so after she goes on a vacation.
As for the first spin-off, "The Originals" is set to come back for its fourth season on Friday, March 17 at 8 p.m. EDT on The CW.
-
Ciara thankful for 'God's grace' after surviving car accident
"Body Party" singer Ciara, who is seven months pregnant, figured in a minor car accident in Los Angeles last Friday.
-
Sadie Robertson reveals why she once hid one thing from God in prayer, and what got her to stop
There is nothing people can hide from God, because He is omniscient and all-powerful. But "Duck Dynasty" star Sadie Robertson confessed that she kept some things from God in her prayer life before.
- Part gig, part worship: Irish church gathers for Elvis Presley tribute
- The Palestinian ballet star who is fighting ISIS with dance
- Religion is what makes us stand out as human, says Oxford professor
- Jessa Duggar's husband Ben Seewald warns Christians on watching 'The Shack', says film presents 'a false god'
- 3 reasons why fasting is very important
- WATCH: Archbishop of Canterbury on how Christians can share their faith
- Pope Francis: is he a saint or a sinner?
- Shocking new images show devastation caused by fire in Victorian church
- Women bishops and Bishop Philip North: what does 'mutual flourishing' actually mean?
- Iran arrests newly baptised Christian mother and her son for their faith, seizes Bibles in crackdown
- Many Asian Christian women working as maids in Mideast suffer abuse, treated like slaves by their Arab 'owners'
- Trump envoy to meet Palestinian President as US tries to kickstart peace talks
- 'I have their blood with me': new documentary chart's plight of Syria's many missing men, women and children
- Ex-Radical Islamist turned Christian evangelist warns of educational Jihad that seeks to Islamise West
- Christian Dad claims falsely that he raped own daughter – in order to protect priest