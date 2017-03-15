'The Vampire Diaries' Spin-Off Series News: EP Julie Plec Reveals Possibility of Another Spin-Off

"The Vampire Diaries" may have come to an end after eight long years, but its spin-off series "The Originals" will be back on the small screen very soon. However, there are talks that the executive producer of these popular vampire dramas might be considering another spin-off.

"The Vampire Diaries" concluded with an epic finale, with Stefan (Paul Wesley) sacrificing himself in order to save Mystic Falls from hellfire, former vampires Damon (Ian Somerhalder) and Elena (Nina Dobrev) living the rest of their lives as humans, Caroline (Candice King) and Alaric (Matt Davis) opening a school for supernatural children, Matt (Zach Roerig) receiving a bench for all his efforts as the sheriff of Mystic Falls, and everyone's favorite witch Bonnie (Kat Graham) living her life to the fullest as a fulfillment of her promise to Enzo (Michael Malarkey).

With the end of the long-running vampire series, executive producer Julie Plec reportedly told The Hollywood Reporter that she may already have an idea for another spin-off for popular vampire series. In the interview, she said, "I see as a future for either 'The Originals,' or another piece of the franchise to launch off of the end of 'The Originals.' So I look forward to being able to play around in that sandbox and see if I can make something of it."

The CW president Mark Pedowitz also told the publication that he and Plec have already had casual meetings about the possibility of a second spin-off. "I actually guessed what her plans were in one of our casual discussions. I saw them coming. I think that is a discussion that we can have as we go into development. I think she had it set up the right way," he mused.

Plec also had a chance to speak with TV Line and was asked about a scene in "The Vampire Diaries" finale, where Alaric was heard saying in the voice-over that the letter Caroline received from the original vampire Klaus (Joseph Morgan) was "the beginning of another story." To Plec, it means a couple of things. "It's a wish, not a promise, but I do think there are more stories to be told," she answered.

"I think 'The Originals' has the opportunity to visit with some of these characters, and I think there are future shows down the line that can be spawned out of this world and could tell good stories. It's a hope for the future if nothing else."

Although the idea for another spin-off has popped up, Plec is not working on it yet. However, she plans to do so after she goes on a vacation.

As for the first spin-off, "The Originals" is set to come back for its fourth season on Friday, March 17 at 8 p.m. EDT on The CW.