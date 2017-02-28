'The Vampire Diaries' season 8 spoilers: Nina Dobrev won't be back in finale as Elena Gilbert but as Katherine Pierce

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

So, fans of 'The Vampire Diaries' are counting down the days until the return of one of the show's best loved stars, Nina Dobrev. And they're not going to be disappointed.

But there's a little bit of a twist in store from what we originally expected as, yes, Dobrev will be returning for the show's finale, but not as the well-known character Elena Gilbert, as was suggested in the original promo for the finale.

Instead, she is reported to be starring as her evil doppelganger Katherine Pierce who will do her very best to sabotage Stefan and Caroline's wedding day.

The promo shows a beautiful Caroline in her white wedding gown walking up to Stefan waiting at the altar on a picture perfect wedding day.

But things are about to take a turn for the worse and while that sounds terrible for Stefan and Caroline, it appears from the promo that it's all part of Damon's perfect plan to catch Katherine.

In the teaser for the finale episode, Damon reveals that Katherine has been using Elena's body to carry out her evil plans for some time now and in last week's episode, Kai discussed the true extent of her wickedness and her ability to exploit the weaknesses of the supernatural beings in Mystic Falls.

So while Dobrev is coming back, we can't be sure that it's the character that Damon was so smitten with over so many seasons. And in fact, that character may never appear in the show again as Siver Time reports that Dobrev is only contracted for a single episode this season so her appearance in Friday's episode as Katherine may well be the first and last we see of her.

The highly anticipated final two episodes of "The Vampire Diaries" air on March 3 and 10 at 7/8C on The CW.