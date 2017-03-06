'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Finale Spoilers: Salvatore Brothers Fight Their Greatest Enemy for the Last Time; Paul Wesley Teases 'Satisfying' Finale
The Salvatore brothers must face their greatest enemy in the upcoming finale of "The Vampire Diaries" season 8.
Titled "I Was Feeling Epic," this week's episode will see the death of one major character. According to the official synopsis, the fate of Mystic Falls continues to hang in the balance. Stefan (Paul Wesley) and Damon (Ian Somerhalder) will do everything they can to protect everyone as they fight their greatest adversary for one last battle.
Spoilers note that Friday's hour will center on the gang's effort to take down Katherine (Nina Dobrev), who was killed off in season 5 after she consumed a cure for vampirism and was sent to hell. Following Stefan's wedding with Caroline (Candice King), fans already know that one-third of the story's original love triangle is out of the picture. That leaves the possibility of Damon and Elena (Dobrev) living happily every after once she wakes up from her magic-induced coma.
Fans were thrilled when it was confirmed that Dobrev will be returning for the series finale to reprise her roles as Elena and Katherine. Wesley recently caught up with Entertainment Tonight and mentioned that it would be "very strange" not to have the actress back for the last episode.
As for the finale, the actor teased that it will feature a "satisfying" conclusion for fans. He even admitted that he got emotional while reading the script.
"It's just a culmination of so many emotions. You're like, 'OK, this is the last script I'm ever going to read for this show.' I got a bit teary-eyed and I'm kind of a cold-hearted bastard," he said. "So I took a selfie with just a bit of red eyes, and I sent it to Julie and Kevin [Williamson]. I was like, 'Good work, guys,'" he added.
An hour before the series finale, The CW will be airing a special titled "The Vampire Diaries: Forever Yours."
The eighth and final season of "The Vampire Diaries" concludes on Friday, March 10, at 9 p.m. EST on The CW.
-
Why This Christian Drive-In Cinema Will Not Air 'Beauty And The Beast'
Walt Disney's live-action remake of "Beauty and the Beast" is facing a Christian backlash even before it could be screened after Bill Condon, its director, revealed that there would be an "exclusively gay moment" in the movie that is set to open in U.S. and U.K. theatres on March 17.
-
Comedy Star Kevin Hart Recalls His Mom's Brilliant Strategy To Make Him Read The Bible
Comedy star Kevin Hart could never forget how his mother compelled him to read the Bible.
- 5 UK Pilgrim Sites Christians Should Visit
- 'The Divine One'? 8 Reasons Michelangelo Is The Greatest Christian Artist Of All Time
- Transgender CofE Priest Sparks Anger From Top BBC Presenter Dame Jenni Murray
- Pope Francis Asks: Do You Read The Bible As Much As You Check Your Phone?
- Churches Should Be 'More Conscious' Of The Effects Of Christian Teachings On Lesbian And Gay People
- Bishop Explains How Her 'Extraordinary' Experience Of The Love Of God Inspired Her
- Pop Star Jahméne Douglas Says Only His Christian Faith Is Stopping Him From Killing Himself
- 3 Amazing Lessons We Can Learn From The Shortest Verse There Is: John 11:35
- 'The Shack' Star Sam Worthington Shares His Faith Journey, Says He Came To God 'By Choice'
- Egypt's Catholic Church Praises 'Ordinary Muslims' Helping Coptic Christians Fleeing ISIS
- Egyptian Authorities Fail To Protect Egypt's Coptic Christians, Says Amnesty
- Martyred Oscar Romero Considered For Canonisation, Church Says
- Christian Mom Tells How ISIS Gunmen Killed Her Husband, Son And Then Ticked Their Names Off Their Hit-List
- U.S. Pastor Pays For Freedom Of Over 200 ISIS Sex Slaves In Partnership With Underground Rescuers In Iraq
- 'Save Us, Lord!': Pastor Recalls How Jesus Protected Him, Other Pastors, And His Family During Massive India Earthquake