The Subtle Yet Harmful Ways of Arrogance

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Pexels

It doesn't take a whole lot for drug dependents to know they are in deep trouble. It's also not hard for swindlers to admit that an inordinate love of money and dishonest nature prevail in their heart. A porn dependent can also openly admit to the self (and to others) that he's got a problem.

But once an arrogant and prideful spirit is mixed with these sinful behaviours, the whole story changes.

Of all sins, arrogance has got to be the most challenging one. It's subtle and virtually untraceable to the people corrupted by it no matter how plainly obvious it is to those around them. Pride—without a shadow of a doubt—is a killer. It could very well kill your body, but more importantly it chokes the spirit.

On the issue of pride, Proverbs alone has so much strong things to say against it.

• Proverbs 11:2: "When pride comes, then comes disgrace, but with the humble is wisdom."

Advertisement • Proverbs 16:5: "Everyone who is arrogant in heart is an abomination to the Lord; be assured, he will not go unpunished."

• Proverbs 29:23: "One's pride will bring him low, but he who is lowly in spirit will obtain honour."

Pride Denies Fault and Fruit

The trap pride sets is highly effective because it covers up for us a mirror of self-reflection. That's why James likens reading God's Word to looking in a mirror (James 1:23). A prideful heart would look at the Bible and use it as a periscope to peer into the lives of others. A humble heart would treat it as a mirror for self-reflection and self improvement.

Beyond just being a fault on its own, pride poses a threat because it covers up our view of the true nature of our own being. We are all sinful and wretched beyond compare no matter how "Christian" we might think we are. Pride lets us lose grip of that and causes us to be self-reliant and self-absorbed, an attitude which manifests in various ways.

The Gospel Humbles Us

The only cure for a prideful heart is the gospel—a message of hope, but one that openly rebukes us by showing us how incapable we are of fixing our own mess and pointing to Christ as the sole solution to sin and brokenness.

Christ, in His humility and sacrifice, can melt the most prideful and hardened heart not with hateful spite but with gracious love. God's grace humbles us and heals our prideful hearts. It teaches us that there's nothing to prove and no need for self-sufficiency because Christ is more than sufficient for all mankind.