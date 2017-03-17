News Briefs

'The Sims 4' dlc release date rumors: New expansion packs tipped to include Leona Lewis, university campus and pets

Charlene Mason

A promotional photo for The Sims 4Facebook/TheSims

Several rumors are doing the rounds at the moment about upcoming expansion packs for The Sims 4.

It had just been reported that the new DLC would be about university campus life.  Now there are other reports that there will be a new patch featuring pets and British pop star Leona Lewis. 

The reason for the speculation around Lewis is a recent Twitter post in which she said: "Uh oh I think there's a new sims game coming out. I'm about to get real anti social."

That sounds to us more like she's just excited new content is on it's way, not that she's going to be in it! 

But the Sims Community is certainly excited about the possibility that it could mean more than that and the reason they are reading more into it is because they have noticed that The Sims developers and Lewis are following each other on Twitter.

Is this really evidence of a collaboration between the two?  That would certainly be interesting as it could mean her music would be featured.

The Sims developers for their part are staying quiet on the rumors for now.  

In addition to the rumored Pets expansion pack, there is according to Telegiz an announcement teaser coming on March 20 for the Bowling Stuff Pack

According to Droid Report, EA is going to be rolling out another DLC soon called On Campus that will give players a chance to take The Sims to university to study, hang out with friends and join clubs, just like real-life students.

One Reddit user shared a supposed teaser about the expansion pack: "School is in session and it's time for your Sims to hit the books in The Sims 4 On Campus.

"Take your teenage Sims to boarding school to advance their skills, find more about themselves, and even impress their crush.

"Move on to university to learn new career skills, join cliques, and even experience the craziness of dorm living."

EA hasn't confirmed the release date of the Pets or Campus DLC yet so we'll have to wait and see.

