Leprosy: How The Biblical Disease Is Still Costing Lives Today, And How You Can Help
The Sims 4 dlc release date news: On Campus expansion pack will let players take their Sims to university

Charlene Mason

'The Sims 4' promo imagethesims.com / EA

With no Sims 5 anywhere in sight, it's a good thing that Electronic Arts is rolling out regular expansion packs to keep players happy with the existing installment of the hit game, Sims 4. 

And word has it that next time round, EA is going to bring out a DLC that lets Sims experience all the excitement and craziness of university life. 

According to Droid Report, the DLC is called On Campus and is due out very soon.  It will mirror real university life for the Sims, who can go there to study and learn skills, as well as do all the other things students do, like hang out in the dorm or join clubs. 

And of course, just like real life on a university campus, Sims can also start new friendships, join cliques, and enter into new romances with other students.

They'll need to do a bit of study though in order to pick up those all important good grades so it's not all fun and games, just like it isn't for students in the real world.  They will actually have to study! 

One Reddit user teased more about EA is going to pack into "The Sims 4" On Campus DLC.

"School is in session and it's time for your Sims to hit the books in The Sims 4 On Campus," the source said.

"Take your teenage Sims to boarding school to advance their skills, find more about themselves, and even impress their crush.

"Move on to university to learn new career skills, join cliques, and even experience the craziness of dorm living."

Sounds like all of these new features and adventures will add up to a lot of fun for Sims fans, so we for one can't wait for that to come out.  

EA hasn't confirmed the release date of "The Sims 4" On Campus DLC as yet so we'll have to wait and see. 

