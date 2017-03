x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Octavia Spencer as Papa and Sam Worthington as Mack star in a scene from the movie 'The Shack.' (Lionsgate)

Even though some Christians have decided to boycott the new faith-based film "The Shack," the movie starring Sam Worthington and Octavia Spencer still exceeded box office expectations during its opening weekend.

"The Shack" netted $16.1 million from March 3 to 5, according to Entertainment Weekly, ranking third on the list of best performers that weekend. Hugh Jackman's "Logan" topped the list followed by Jordan Peele's thriller "Get Out."

"The Shack" is based on the 2007 novel written by William P. Young. Its impressive debut made it the best performing Christian film since "Heaven Is for Real" in 2014.

Some Christians are criticising both the book and the movie because of the unique portrayal of the Holy Trinity. In the film, God is called "Papa" and played by an actress, Spencer.

Tony Reinke, author of "Newton on the Christian Life: To Live Is Christ," wrote on his blog that the Bible never titled God as our "Mother," underscoring that the Scripture made it clear God is a spirit and not a sexual or biological being.

Advertisement

Dr. R. Albert Mohler Jr., president of The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, wrote on his website: "When it comes to 'The Shack,' the really troubling fact is that so many readers are drawn to the theological message of the book, and fail to see how it conflicts with the Bible at so many crucial points."

As for blogger Tim Challies, he is worried that confused believers might get even more confused after reading the book or watching the film. "At several points I felt as if the author was encouraging the reader to deconstruct what they know of Christian theology and to embrace something new. But the faith Young reconstructs is simply not the faith of the Bible," he wrote.

But not everyone agrees with these Christians. Crystal Olmos, a self-confessed "Christ follower," gave the film glowing reviews. She said she's against blasphemy and heresy, and would walk out of any theatre if God is being mocked or belittled, but she saw nothing wrong with "The Shack."

"Friends, can I just tell you... can I please just tell you... how wrong these people [Christian critics] are," she wrote on her blog. "This film IS NOT the Bible. BUT it has so many Biblical truths that show who my Jesus is and how our God is a GOOD God despite every tragedy we face in this life."