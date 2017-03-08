'The Real Housewives of New York' Season 9 News: Latest Trailer Hints At Season 1 Housewife's Return
A veteran housewife returns in the latest trailer for "The Real Housewives of New York" ("RHONY") season 9.
The upcoming installment's teaser from Bravo confirms that original cast member Jill Zarin is returning to the show. In the clip, Jill appears to be bringing her sassiness back to the series by saying "That is so obnoxious!" It remains to be seen who's on the receiving end of the housewife's jab.
Jill made her last appearance in the show six years ago back in season 4. She also had a major confrontation with Bethenny Frankel in the show's third season, which means fans should look forward to how the two housewives react once they reunite this coming season.
Other highlights from the sneak peek shows Dorinda Medley shouting multiple expletives, while Bethenny skinny dips. Luann de Lesseps is also seen grabbing a pitcher of margarita from her costar Sonja Morgan.
In other related news, "RHONY" star Carole Radziwill recently opened up about the tragic death of her cousin-in-law John F. Kennedy Jr. and best friend Carolyn Bessette that happened over 17 years ago. Carole is set to appear in HLN's docuseries "How It Really Happened" to relive some of the moments before the infamous plane crash took the lives of two important people in her life. During the show's sneak peek, the Bravo personality talked about her last conversation with Carolyn.
"Carolyn called me from the plane right before they were taking off. And I think it was probably a little bit after 8:00," she shared (via Daily Mail). "I don't remember anything really important from that conversation. I didn't certainly think it would be the last time I would speak to my friend," she added.
Carole was previously the wife of Kennedy Jr.'s cousin Anthony Radziwill. Because of her close friendship with the couple, she admits being extra determined to find answers about the tragic accident.
"The Real Housewives of New York" season 9 premieres Wednesday, April 5, at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.
