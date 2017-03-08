'The Real Housewives of New Jersey' News: Teresa Giudice's Mother Dies At 66; Jacqueline Laurita and Kathy Wakile Leave Series
"The Real Housewives of New Jersey" )"RHNOJ" stars have extended their support and condolences to Teresa Giudice after her mother's recent death.
Antonia Gorga, who is also the mother of Joe Gorga, died on Friday at the age of 66. Aside from Joe and Teresa, she is survived by seven grandchildren. Entertainment Tonight reports that Antonia was admitted to a hospital in New Jersey for pneumonia back in December and she was never released.
Before being hospitalized, the Gorga matriarch was able to celebrate her 66th birthday with her family, as seen in Teresa's Instagram posts. "The family is devastated," a source close to the Gorgas told the publication.
Former "RHONJ" star Amber Marchese expressed her condolences to the Gorga family and tweeted, "A beautiful lady. This is a heart ache for all." Joe hasn't commented publicly on his mother's passing but his wife/"RHONJ" cast member Melissa Gorga recently posted a photo of their family with Antonia, along with a heartfelt message. On Sunday, Teresa also shared a photo of her family on Instagram. "I miss my mommy so much," she wrote in the caption. "Always there for us & forever In our hearts," she added.
In other news, Bravo is reportedly dropping Jacqueline Laurita as a regular from the show. The reality star is one of the original cast members of "RHONJ" but multiple reports have claimed that she will no longer be appearing full-time in the reality series. It is also speculated that she may not even be coming back in a part-time capacity.
Insiders tell Page Six that Jacqueline was asking for a salary raise but the network declined to negotiate on a new deal. "She's really highly paid," the source said. Also exiting the show is longtime star Kathy Wakile, who was allegedly fired by Bravo and was devastated when she found out that she won't be joining season 8. The news comes after controversial TV personality Danielle Staub was rumored to be joining the next season of "RHONJ." Bravo has yet to comment on the issue.
"The Real Housewives of New Jersey" season 8 is expected to premiere later this year on Bravo.
