'The Real Housewives of New Jersey' news: Star Kim DePaola's car linked to double-murder case

"The Real Housewives of New Jersey" ("RHONJ") star Kim DePaola's car has been discovered torched in Paterson on Friday, with two male victims found dead inside the vehicle.

According to multiple outlets, Kim is currently caught in the middle of a double-murder investigation after two bodies were found in a car registered to her name. The reality star's Audi is reportedly mostly used by her son Chris, a friend of the two victims. While the Paterson Police Department has yet to issue a statement, NBC reports that the two victims were shot execution-style before being burned inside the car.

TMZ notes that Kim does not appear to be a suspect. The former "RHONJ" cast member said she was back home in Wayne, New Jersey, and Chris was in California at the time of the murders. Although the bodies are still unidentified, the family of 27-year-old Aaron Anderson believes he may be one of the dead. He was a friend of Chris, who had been driving the car after he dropped Kim's son at the airport on Wednesday,

The Bravo personality recently shared her side of the story with Radar Online and insisted that she had nothing to do with the incident. "People are saying my car was tied to the murder," the 56-year-old reality star said. "My car was not tied to anyone. Aaron Anderson, a friend of my son, was supposed to drop my son off at the airport, park the car and not use it. But he used the car and then this horrific accident happened." Through an Instagram post, Kim also sent her condolences to the families of the victims.

Aside from being a reality star, Kim is also a boutique owner. She was on "RHONJ" from 2001 to 2003, and had earned a reputation as one of the troublemakers in the cast after being involved in multiple scandals during the program. Back in the show's explosive season 4 finale, Kim was blamed for suggesting that her co-star Melissa Gorga was previously a stripper.