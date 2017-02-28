'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' season 7 spoilers: Lisa Rinna And Kim Richards Get Into A Fight At Cake Tasting Party

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Kyle Richards will throw a cake tasting party for her good friend Carnie Wilson but, as is often the case on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,' things will not go exactly to plan.

The trailer for the next episode in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 7 sees Kyle get the Housewives together for the caketasting in honor of her goodfriend Carnie Wilson, of Wilson Phillips fame who also formerly starred with her on 'The New Celebrity Apprentice.'

A promo teaser for the episode reveals Lisa Rinna, Eden Sassoon, and her sister Kim Richards among the guests at the cake tasting.

Also there are Lisa Vanderpump and her husband Ken Todd, but they seem a little distracted and at one point are in tears. The emotional moment might be because the pair have been spending time at their new dog rescue center, according to the episode's synopsis.

You would think the girls could get through a caketasting without having a bust-up with each other but it proves to be too much for Lisa Rinna and Kim Richards.

Fans will recall that Kim recently had to spend time in rehab for alcohol abuse, something she has struggled with for a while.

And at the end of the trailer, Lisa can be heard taking a dig at her, saying that her behavior is not normal for a sober person.

In other Real Housewives of Beverly Hills news, cast member Erika Girardi is all set to join the cast of Dancing With The Stars season 24. According to E! News, she'll be joining other celebs in the line-up like Saturday Night Live's Chris Kattan, Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles, and Mr T from The A-Team.

Girardi is also dipping her toe into the world of acting and in a teaser for the upcoming episode, can be seen asking Vinny to help her prepare for her new role in a TV show.

The next episode of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" season 7 airs on Bravo on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 9 p.m.